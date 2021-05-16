Covid-19 containment measures provide counter-terrorism lessons

Just like other pandemics, Covid-19 will be mostly remembered for all the bad things. However, the resultant containment measures instituted by the government to mitigate its effects provide valuable lessons to the security sector. Measures such as curfew, cessation of movement, lockdown and police checks had a huge positive impact.

In most countries, pandemic-related containment measures like travel restrictions and quarantine hindered terrorists from planning and executing terror attacks.

Another health protocol that aided the war on terrorism is border closure. Since last year, when Covid-19 cases surged in the country, Kenya closed its border with Somalia to curb the spread of the virus. This was a blessing in disguise as it also curtailed the movement of Al-Shabaab terrorists into the country.

Despite some naysayers accusing the government of employing military tactics to combat the pandemic, the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab found it difficult to carry out attacks in Kenya since the coronavirus outbreak.

Al-Shabaab militants

The vagaries of the pandemic did not spare the terrorists either as thousands of Al-Shabaab militants contracted the virus with many succumbing to the disease for lack of medical care. This further contributed to a lull in terrorist activities in the country.

Fundamentally, Covid-19 has brought about seismic shifts in the way of working, doing business and other social behaviours. Under the ‘new normal’, working patterns have changed and use of technology embraced.

A good number of Kenyans are working from home as both state and non-state actors digitise even critical services as one of the measures to combat the pandemic.

Terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab are now salivating on how to reach the online captive audience to spread their misguided narratives. In an attempt at remaining relevant, they are likely to resort to cyberterrorism.

Terrorist groups are desperate to launch online opportunistic attacks, especially with the increased cyber traffic occasioned by the pandemic. They have enhanced online radicalisation and recruitment, as well as spreading propaganda and disinformation.

Spread its tentacles

Just like the coronavirus is spreading exponentially, terrorism seeks to spread its tentacles across the world. Terrorist groups have dedicated websites and social media accounts for propagating their content. This calls for government and private enterprises to invest heavily in cybersecurity to ensure that remote working is safe and secure.

The hard economic times brought about by the pandemic have also affected terrorist groups such as Al-Shabaab. The Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group’s revenue base in Somalia has shrunk, hampering its operations.

From the onset, the containment measures have provided valuable lessons that can be tapped by counter-terrorism experts to bolster the war on terrorism. Essentially, global collaboration and networking has eased the burden of Covid-19 as the pandemic almost overwhelmed poor developing countries.

Being a transnational crime, terrorism also requires global effort to effectively fight it. Developed countries like the United States need to continually support Africa through resource and information sharing to fight terrorism. As a regional superpower in fighting terrorism, Kenya must take the lead in liaising with the Western world to develop compelling strategies to bolster the war on terror.

Terrorism remains an existential threat that needs joint action to minimise its harm. It’s time to make hard decisions to eliminate the brutal hand of terrorism.

This will require citizens to collaborate with security agencies, especially in sharing information on terrorist activities for appropriate action to be taken to enhance security. Already, the pandemic has enhanced military-civilian cooperation as the Kenya Defence Forces were deployed to ports of entry to assist in screening passengers in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

Such collaboration in the war on terrorism will make Kenya secure for business to thrive.