Covid-19 containment measures provide counter-terrorism lessons

Police officers at Mau Summit junction

Police officers at Mau Summit junction on the Nakuru-Kericho highway on March 29. 

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Mike Kinja

Political commentator

 Just like other pandemics, Covid-19 will be mostly remembered for all the bad things. However, the resultant containment measures instituted by the government to mitigate its effects provide valuable lessons to the security sector. Measures such as curfew, cessation of movement, lockdown and police checks had a huge positive impact.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.