Covid-19 changed clinical research significantly

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought worthy improvements to health research. This is particularly in clinical trials, where the effort to rapidly find responses to the virus and therapeutic hypotheses highlighted the need for efficient, timely and ethically correct research.

When the trials began in March 2020, there was a 65 per cent reduction in new patient onboarding. Enrolment fell by 59 per cent in April, compared to the same period in 2019.

A study said just 30 of the 112 trials had recruited 50 per cent or more of their participant goal by October 2020.

Enrolment delays were due to patients’ avoidance of hospitals or doctor’s offices for fear of contracting the virus, lockdowns and social distancing, forcing vaccine trialists to tap into a hybrid (or decentralised) trial.

This is a type of trial that’s based on patient-facing technology. It is more patient-centric, accessible and inclusive than a hands-on one that necessitates endless excursions to the study site and is often disruptive to the participant’s life, explaining why over 75 per cent of Covid-19 vaccine study participants willingly enrolled.

The new technology and methodologies in the clinical research not only reduced risks to participants but also the costs, which should be stepped up to rejig the enterprise.

There is also the criticality of repeatability, and open, secure exchange of deidentified (DEID) patient data. Covid-19 confirmed that, while efficiency in the conduct of clinical trials is important, so is the open, unrestricted sharing of the data generated. Open science has been the most valuable asset in the battle against SARS-CoV-2. Millions of scientists have published and continue to publish Covid-19-related research, utilising preprint servers to distribute information more effectively, and posting copies of their papers and data with the caveat that they haven’t yet been peer reviewed.

Preserve control

Before, researchers could keep clinical trial data to themselves to preserve control over how it was utilised and guarantee they got credit for the research. But access to anonymised patient data enables other researchers to independently evaluate study findings and, more crucially, perform secondary analyses, repurposing data from prior clinical trials as a foundation for investigating questions relevant to the original study that weren’t investigated.

Secondary analysis is key to population health management. A primary trial to see if a drug can treat an infection may not identify if it has unique benefits for people of a given age or ethnicity but secondary analyses, using data from numerous, complementary trials, may provide critical data on its effectiveness in the said population groups.

Critical datasets from one-off (prematurely closed trials) or complementary studies can be salvaged if made open and accessible to the research community. It’d not alone be sufficient to prove whether a drug or vaccine was safe and effective but may provide direction to other scientists or point to pharmacological categories for investigation.

That should be the way the life science industry operates by default, even post-pandemic.