Covid-19 changed clinical research significantly

Research on Covid-19

A chemist works at a Covid-19 research centre.

Photo credit: Sputnik via AFP

By  Charles Onyango

Global Impact Fellow

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought worthy improvements to health research. This is particularly in clinical trials, where the effort to rapidly find responses to the virus and therapeutic hypotheses highlighted the need for efficient, timely and ethically correct research.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.