Courts fixing gaps in law to protect the sexual health rights of women

Kenyans in positions of authority who still believe they can infringe on the sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) of women and girls and get away with it had better watch out.

Besides affirming the constitutional right to abortion and post-abortion care, for example, the courts are increasingly calling out key institutions and their staff for discrimination, inhumane treatment and neglect of women and girls seeking reproductive health services.

They are widening the lenses for understanding abortion from a narrow right to a life matter to address broader issues around access to reproductive health care, including human dignity, equality, privacy, bodily integrity and autonomy.

In a landmark decision early this month, for instance, the High Court sitting in Malindi emphatically affirmed the constitutional right to abortion care. Justice Reuben Nyakundi reprimanded the police for inhuman and degrading arrest and detention of a minor who had sought medical care at a clinic after losing a pregnancy.

The judge also took issue with the police for intruding into private communication between the patient and her healthcare provider and forcing her to undergo a medical examination to obtain evidence to prove the alleged abortion offence.

Abortion law

He directed Parliament to enact an abortion law that aligns with the Constitution. That turned the spotlight on the restrictive 1963 Penal Code, which criminalises abortion except to save the life of a pregnant woman.

The decision is a victory for all women, girls and healthcare providers hitherto treated as criminals for seeking or providing abortion care. The court affirmed that forcing a woman to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term or seek an unsafe abortion is a gross violation of her rights to privacy and bodily autonomy.

Instructively, the decision continues a trend of judges breathing life into reproductive rights and challenging associated stigma and stereotypes. Importantly, the courts are progressively telling the government to take its duty of care to women and girls seriously.

For example, in a case in which a primary school teacher was charged with defiling two girls aged 12 and 13 in 2010, Justice Mumbi Ngugi found that the authorities, including his employer, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), had a duty to safeguard the pupils from sexual abuse. She ruled that the TSC was responsible for the teacher’s conduct.

Justice Ngugi took a similarly wider view in the case of two women detained at Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Nairobi, though discharged after childbirth, for inability to pay hospital bills, were forced to sleep on the floor and verbally abused. She found that the two were discriminated against on the basis of their gender and socioeconomic status.

In a related case filed in 2014, Justice Abida Ali-Aroni ruled that neglect and physical and verbal abuse of women seeking maternity services is a violation of their constitutional rights. This was after a pregnant mother was forced to deliver on the floor for lack of sufficient beds at Bungoma Referral Hospital and taunted by nurses for dirtifying the floor.

Free maternity care services

The court also faulted the national and the county governments for failing to implement and monitor the standards of the free maternity care services, exposing expectant mothers to the cruel and inhumane treatment.

But while these legal victories mark a significant step towards removing major barriers against access to SRHR in Kenya, the fight is far from over. Lack of political will to implement the decisions is a major challenge. Rule of law requires that all judgments be implemented promptly, fully and effectively.

However, we continue to see a relentless pushback by groups opposed to SRHR, deploying disinformation and legal tactics in equal measure. For instance, a case has been filed at the High Court seeking excessive and unnecessary administrative and licensing requirements to limit abortion care.

Fortunately for women and girls, the Constitution is unambiguously clear on SRHR. The worst they can do is to slow down the wave of change with respect to abortion and other SRHR issues sweeping across Africa.