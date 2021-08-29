Courts are stoking a return to Bomas, which is more perilous to the Constitution

It became fashionable after the new Constitution came into effect for some judges to compete for the admiration of the legal profession by conceiving convoluted jurisprudence meant to display a higher understanding of the law.

But since King Solomon’s ruling in the child custody case reported in Kings 3:16-28, good judgments are known by the wisdom they use to craft solutions to every day human challenges. Disappointingly, many contemporary judicial decisions in Kenya are laden with a lot of philosophy and not enough wisdom.

In the referendum campaigns in 2010, we said there was need to relook some of the provisions in the constitution. In fact, the mantra then was that the new document was 80 per cent good. Since promulgation, the need to amend has been on the table.

There have been over 20 attempts at amendment, and each has failed because of its own challenges. However, for the first time, these attempts are failing because the Judiciary is determined to stop them and make them impossible.

What we are facing now is a dare by the Judiciary. It is daring those who want to amend the Constitution to do so in an extra-constitutional way by convening a constituent assembly.

Several sections of the country celebrate this position of the judges. Some are politicians who are happy that they can now use a parliamentary initiative to make the amendments proposed by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

They are ignorant of the fact that under the new jurisprudence established by the High Court and the Court of Appeal, even Parliament has lost the power to make these amendments without the approval of the Judiciary.

Separation of powers

Others are beneficiaries of constitutional entitlements achieved through very delicate political negotiations conducted in the constitution making process. They are also ignorant of the fact that constituent assemblies are majoritarian and a worse threat to minority rights than institutional constitutional making processes.

They are failing to realise that they are safer in the constitutional negotiations that are conducted on the collegiate platform of county assemblies, the political platform afforded by Parliament and then a referendum.

The judges of the two courts themselves assumed that those who meet in the constituent assembly will have time for the academic ideals of the basic structure doctrine and classic separation of powers. Many lawyers and judges believe that civil society will be the protectors of constitutionalism in a constituent assembly because of the say it was allowed to have at Bomas.

This is wishful thinking. That’s one mistake the political class in Kenya will never make again. In any event, civil society is incompetent when it comes to political competition.

As the church came to learn in 2010, it is the politicians and not other opinion leaders who represent what the people want and much too often, tell them what they need.

This is frightening when you consider that many delegates to the constituent assembly will be young persons currently being politically seduced with wheelbarrows.

Constitutional war

By making it almost impossible to amend the constitution, the two courts played a zero-sum game that will ultimately be more perilous to the constitution than the amendments attempted so far. We will soon come to learn that we were safer with piecemeal amendments over many years than the risk of one toss of the dice on the roulette table which a constituent assembly is.

It is clear that the judges take comfort in a constituent assembly because in their minds, they remain in charge even when the assembly is called.

They are blind to the fact that when a constituent assembly is called, they will have no jurisdiction over it. The people will be in a revolutionary mode.

To imagine that because of the recent court rulings the political class in Kenya will simply recoil and accept this judicial usurpation of their mandate is naïve. The judges have just launched a constitutional war between the arms of government, which I can tell you the Judiciary will not be the eventual winner.

A constituent assembly is not something you dare people of a small unitary country of less than 50 million people whose only critical division is tribe. It will be done.

In the contrast, India with its population of over 1.3 billion people divided into races, tribes, clans, castes, sub-castes and religions, among others, cannot do it. Neither can America with its large number of autonomous federal states.

In November 2017, the opposition started forming a constituent assembly through peoples’ assemblies around the country. This was only stopped by the Handshake. Another way is a popular initiative under Article 257 to pass a constitutional amendment establishing the national constituent assembly.

The lesson from BBI is that this can be done in record time with an overwhelming majority of Kenyans.