Court ruling shows Raila was right, no one can stop reggae

I don’t recall a case that has been as controversial as the BBI’s which was finally settled by the Supreme Court the other week.

Even before September 16, 2020 when the lead petition by David Ndii was filed at the High Court, there were a string of cases going back to the year 2018 that had been launched against the BBI process with the intention of stopping the “reggae” started by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Raila Odinga when they had a “handshake” on the steps of the Office of the President at Harambee House on March 9, 2018.

What is never said is that none of the cases had ever succeeded. Everything from the task force that was set up by the President on May 31, 2018, its report released on November 26, 2019, up to the steering committee also set up by the President on January 3, 2020 and the report it issued on October 21, 2020, had been challenged in court.

It is never said that all these legal challenges failed and that BBI had won every single case ever launched against it.

Even the accusation that BBI has misused public finances, which the deputy president is currently trying to make heavy weather of, had been dismissed by the High Court, the Court of Appeal and now the Supreme Court.

In dismissing the petition filed by Thirdway Alliance and Dr Ekuro Aukot way back in 2018 alleging that President Uhuru Kenyatta had acted illegally and misused public funds in initiating the BBI processes, Justice John Mativo had said:

“It is not in dispute that the president is obligated by the constitution to ensure national unity is realised. It is not in dispute that he has the power to appoint the task force to advise him on among other means of realising this constitutional requirement. In this regard, I have no doubt that the legality constraint was thus adhered to. The president cannot be said to have acted ultra vires the constitution. He acted intra vires in taking steps to achieve this noble constitutional requirement. The president’s decision meets both the proportionality and rationality tests which are core requirements for the decision to pass the principle of legality test.”

A similar attempt was made before the High Court five-judge bench and it was equally declined.

An appeal was proffered against the finding and the seven judges of the Court of Appeal also dismissed the allegation. In their ruling, the Supreme Court also dismissed the attempt now made the umpteenth time.

Twisting of facts, creation of false narratives and even pronouncement of outright falsehoods, however, mark the interpretation of issues touching on the BBI processes.

It is not being said that the Ndii case was an amalgamation of eight separate petitions seeking 72 declarations against the BBI processes and that all prayers but two have failed.

Neither is it being said that the two prayers allowed by the Supreme Court cannot stop the reloading of the BBI process should those who lead the process want to do so.

The Supreme Court invalidated the process on two grounds. First, that the president cannot use the popular initiative method to amend the constitution and that the president had led the BBI process.

Second, that the Second Schedule of the amendment bill was unconstitutional because it had not been subjected to public participation.

In respect of the first issue, the reality is that it is open to any person or civil society to reload the process.

So long as it is commenced and maintained as a “Wanjiku” process, the Supreme Court said it will be ‘kosher’.

As for the second issue, one can simply pluck out the Second Schedule and republish the bill. Or one can conduct the public participation now mandated by the court.

This is the full import of the decision of the Supreme Court: That the process has to be stopped but that it can be restarted.

All the hue and cry about the basic structure of the constitution, about expanding the Executive, removing the presidential system and establishing a Judiciary Ombudsman; all these were declared by court to be baloney.

BBI did not even lose time. There was no possibility that we were going to have a referendum before elections.

If there had been an alternative outcome from the Supreme Court proceedings, a referendum was only going to be conducted several months after the August elections.

But how long does it take to reload the process? The BBI signature collection was launched on November 25, 2020. By December 5, two weeks later, it had collected 5.2 million signatures.

By end of May 2021, the process had passed through the County Assemblies and by end of May, it had passed through both Houses of Parliament.

It takes a maximum six months to move from collection of signatures to sending a bill to referendum.

Yes, Raila was right! No one can stop reggae.