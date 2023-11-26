Court right on succession for ‘illegal’ children

The recent Court of Appeal ruling granting a child born out of wedlock inheritance is welcome and fair as it protects the rights of the child.

It is a well-thought out precedent and gives relief to thousands of children who have been discriminated against and denied their rightful share of inheritance when their fathers die.

It is discriminatory and inhuman for anyone or any religion to refer to a child as ‘illegitimate’ in order to infringe their right to inheritance.

Furthermore, the acts that lead to the formation of a child can reasonably be termed as ‘illegitimate’ but not the child because he/she is innocent.

The three-judge bench of the Court of Appeal, in determining a case of a man who sired a child with a woman before marrying her officially under the Islamic faith, unanimously asserted that the rights of a child supersede one’s marital status.

This ruling is monumental and defies the dictates of Islamic Sharia Law which state that a child who is born outside marriage can only inherit from the mother. This law is discriminatory and attempts to deny a child the right to receive parental love and care as well as benefit from their wealth.

Paternity statement

The Justice Gatembu Kairu-led team’s decision is not alien or out of a vacuum. Many other jurisdictions across the world have found it discriminatory and unjustifiable to deny a child the right to inherit from their father on the basis of being born as a result of ‘sinful escapades’ yet the man had signed a paternity statement in the absence of a will.

For instance, in the case of Trimble v. Gordon (1977), the US Supreme Court made it clear that a father’s signing of a paternity statement is adequate to fully protect the inheritance rights of children born out of wedlock if there is no will.

Similarly, as recorded in the East African Scholars Journal of Education, Humanities, and Literature, in Indonesia, a child was born outside wedlock in May 2008 and in October of that year his parents officially wedded. On December 21, last year, the Population and Civil Registry Service Office argued that David Saktiawan Sihite could not inherit anything from his father because, according to this instance, it is evident that he was an illegitimate child.

However, the civil code rules in the Asian country state that children who are born out of wedlock have the right to inherit property from those who do not have contact with them as long as the parents accept the child as their own. Additionally, the child is entitled to alimony from his father.

We all need to protect and defend the rights of children at all times. Stakeholders must come up with policies and legal frameworks that will promote and enhance protection of child rights as this will build their resilience and speed the strides to sustainable development as well as the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Kenya Vision 2030.



