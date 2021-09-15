Coups are revolts by the oppressed nations’ patriots

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (centre) whose special forces on September 5, 2021 seized Guinea President Alpha Conde in a coup.

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

By  Kimani Wa Njuguna

The other day, the military took power in Guinea through a coup led by Lt-Col Mamady Doumbouya that toppled President Alpha Conde. Surprisingly, the new military rulers reassured investors, particularly in the mining sector, that the country would honour all its business commitments entered during the reign of the deposed Conde.

