Coups are revolts by the oppressed nations’ patriots

The other day, the military took power in Guinea through a coup led by Lt-Col Mamady Doumbouya that toppled President Alpha Conde. Surprisingly, the new military rulers reassured investors, particularly in the mining sector, that the country would honour all its business commitments entered during the reign of the deposed Conde.

Discontent had been growing in the West African country for months due to the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which hit the economy hard, flatlining it. That triggered dissent against Conde, who became Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010.

Unfortunately, after he was re-elected five years later, Conde sparked nationwide fury for forcing through constitutional changes to side-step a two-term limit. Many people were killed in the demonstrations against Conde’s bid for a third term and hundreds more imprisoned.

Among the poorest

Guinea’s 13 million people are among the poorest, despite their country being a treasure trove of minerals — from bauxite to iron ore, gold and diamonds. Yet the country is impoverished and volatile.

It is, therefore, not surprising that it had been hit by fresh turmoil when special forces arrested and detained the 83-year-old Conde, suspended the constitution and imposed a curfew. The accused the toppled government of endemic corruption and trampling on the citizens’ rights.

Conde was accused of hanging onto power so as to enrich himself and his family and cronies, just as some other leaders have while destroying the economy of their countries by piling up expensive loans that they misuse or steal.

Indeed, what was happening in Conde’s Guinea is what is going on in some other African countries. Some of the leaders, who treat their country as personal property, do everything possible to remain in power for as long as possible.

No, we don’t want such cruel people in leadership in our continent. Conde got his due.



