Country comes first. Always

The agonisingly sad faces of Harambee Starlets players as they broke camp after 21 days of rigorous training for an Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier with Uganda brought out pent-up frustration in football fans.

That was the height of football mismanagement that has come to be accepted as the norm rather than the exception. The government has to squarely face this slap in the face and come out with a lasting solution to the mess in football management and bring the sport to where it was in the 1970s and ’80s.

That the continental football governing body Caf acted on a letter from the secretary-general of the disbanded Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to cancel the match goes a long way in proving how vendetta can wreck careers and football in Africa.

Sad occurrence

Yes, football matters are supposed to be run by independent elected bodies. But what to do if officials who have made football a milch cow and mismanage it yet remain defiant despite the huge public resources put into the sport? Maybe Caf, and the world body Fifa, have skeletons in their cupboards, hence the quickness to over-protect federations caught with their fingers in the cookie jar.

Barry Otieno could be laughing all the way to meet his fellow disgraced FKF officials and celebrate a score against the government. But were he truly a patriotic Kenyan, he would sleep less if he weighed the words of the Starlets team captain and the coach. The former was more succinct in addressing the “traitor” : “May thunder strike you.” Had it been in the football-mad Columbia, the lesson on how to be patriotic would have been delivered differently!

This sad occurrence should be a lesson to Kenya on how not to manage sports. Our football has had ‘tsunamis’ galore, such that fans feel mistreated and cheated. We should get a solution that will put all this shame behind us forever. In the words of Prof George Saitoti, there come a time (sic) when the country is more important than an individual”.