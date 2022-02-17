Country comes first. Always

Harambee Starlets

Harambee Starlets players at Kasarani during a press conference hosted by members of the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee on February 16, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David M. Kigo

What you need to know:

  • This sad occurrence should be a lesson to Kenya on how not to manage sports.
  • Our football has had ‘tsunamis’ galore, such that fans feel mistreated and cheated.

The agonisingly sad faces of Harambee Starlets players as they broke camp after 21 days of rigorous training for an Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier with Uganda brought out pent-up frustration in football fans. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.