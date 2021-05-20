Countries must jealously protect foreign investors

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s recent state visit to Kenya was accompanied by an array of messages on foreign relations between the two countries. However, the take-home message was that in this era of global interconnectedness, no country can afford go it alone and develop without foreign investments.

Even though her meteoric rise to the helm of Tanzania’s leadership may have come on the backdrop of the demise of Dr John Pombe Magufuli, critics have been quick to point out that President Hassan’s policies seek to reverse some of her predecessor’s views, especially on foreign investment.

Magufuli’s policies were slowly moving Tanzania to ‘island’ status and isolation and she chose to mend fences with countries that provide Tanzania foreign investment, starting with Kenya, one of the significant trade partners in the EAC bloc.

President Hassan summed up the purpose of her visit as providing a cure for barriers inhibiting foreign investment in the region and Tanzania. She knows only too well that how you treat one investor will influence other countries’ assessment of the user-friendliness of your foreign trade arena. By treating Kenyan investors harshly, Magufuli’s Tanzania was not only losing business from Kenya, but also other countries where that was frowned upon. Other African countries now ought to look inward when it comes to foreign investor aggression.

Attracting foreign investment

In March 2020, for instance, two Chinese businessmen were attacked in Kibera, Nairobi, on the allegation of having Covid-19. Criminal attacks in Uganda in 2018, the Guangdong Chamber of Commerce, a coalition of about 50 Chinese companies, said, had left many investors from China in fear of losing lives and property and were considering leaving. In Nigeria, there are reported kidnappings and assaults targeting foreign businessmen, especially Chinese.

That should never go unnoticed, especially in a struggling economy. Such incidents are not only repellent to the community in question but also to all external investors. How favourable a country is in terms of doing business and attracting foreign investment is pegged on how it treats all foreigners within its borders.

Governments should address such cases and protect the affected individuals. It is such assurances that create confidence for investors and businessmen from other parts of the world and cement a country’s reputation as an investment destination.

Foreign direct investment

It’s natural for people to feel threatened by foreign businesses when jobs and opportunities at home are in short supply. That notwithstanding, foreign direct investment (FDI) is, if it works, a good thing. With its relatively low national savings, Kenya needs FDI to supplement its domestic investment needs.

Once a country’s investment prospects are dented, rebuilding confidence can be costly. Let us take the cue from President Hassan and seal cracks that endanger our outlook to foreign investors.