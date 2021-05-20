Countries must jealously protect foreign investors

Makupa Bridge

Construction workers at the site of the Makupa Bridge in Mombasa in this picture taken on April 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Otiato Opali



  • President Hassan summed up the purpose of her visit as providing a cure for barriers inhibiting foreign investment in the region and Tanzania.
  • She knows only too well that how you treat one investor will influence other countries’ assessment of the user-friendliness of your foreign trade arena.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s recent state visit to Kenya was accompanied by an array of messages on foreign relations between the two countries. However, the take-home message was that in this era of global interconnectedness, no country can afford go it alone and develop without foreign investments.

