Counties, power distributor can jointly reduce energy loss and boost production

Kenya Power

Workers fix power transmission poles. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

Schedule 4, part 2, 8(e) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 assigns electricity reticulation to counties.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.