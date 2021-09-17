Counties, power distributor can jointly reduce energy loss and boost production

Schedule 4, part 2, 8(e) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 assigns electricity reticulation to counties.

This matter was contested in 2014 and a High Court judgment reaffirmed the constitutional principle. As a result, Kenya Power sought to enter into agreements with individual counties to forestall future legal action.

This presents an opportunity for the electricity distributor, industry and counties. Publicly available data suggests transmission and commercial losses in the Kenya electricity network grew from 17.55 per cent in 2014 to 23 per cent in 2019. Which means the distributor loses Sh23 of every Sh100 of power bought, even before it reaches the customer.

These losses are higher than the case with our peers on the continent, and compare dismally with the two per cent for Singapore, which is rated the best globally. Older poorly maintained networks often suffer higher losses. The network from Nakuru, through Nyandarua, Laikipia and Samburu, for example, is old, unstable and suffers frequent outages.

Kenya Power, and the Energy ministry, have sought to remedy this situation, but key projects are delayed, bogged down by procurement litigation and cost escalation. The latter is particularly complicated as it often means re-negotiating with lenders for more money.

These projects include the Nanyuki-Rumuruti 132KVA transmission line and the Mariakani sub-station, which aimed at stabilising the network in Laikipia, Nyandarua, Samburu and Baringo; and to convey the cheaper geothermal to the Coast region respectively.

Mining sector

Manufacturers and horticultural producers in Rumuruti and the neighbourhoods suffer frequent power outage and fluctuations, on top of paying almost double (Sh18) the cost in East Asia (Sh7). This makes their products less competitive. And the mining sector in Laikipia, Baringo, Samburu, and Tharaka-Nithi, despite having minerals like iron ore and aluminum, remains stymied.

Energy experts suggest generating power next to the user helps in cutting transmission losses.

Special economic zones (SEZs) and their sibling, export processing zones (EPZs) help attract manufacturing across counties. Although the incentive structure favours imported machinery, if successful, these schemes can create jobs. Some counties are experimenting with the idea of coupling an SEZ with a power generator.

Our aim in Laikipia is to make power available to all micro, small, or medium-size manufacturers at the lowest possible cost. Which brings me to closing two ideas. First, let us support counties working to bring down the cost of energy. We can do this by making licensing of localised power producers easier. The distributor should see this as an opportunity and not a threat to their business. It cuts transmission losses and attracts producers to use the distribution network.

Secondly, the legal minds at Kenya Power should throw away the box, re-read the Constitution and embrace new opportunities. It will build the competitiveness of both the distributor and Kenyan manufacturers.