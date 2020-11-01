Could Huduma Namba be the missing cog?

In 2014, Kenya committed a whopping Sh15 billion to securing the nation. The government procured an Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (IC3) system, which comprised several crucial functions of Security.

It had an Emergency Call Centre (ECC) , a revival after decades of failure, to handle incoming and outgoing public trunk calls through 999,112 and 911 lines; Dispatch Centre (DC), to deploy personnel to attend to emergencies and operational needs received through the system; and Strategic Operations and Monitoring Suite (SOMS), for monitoring.

Under the SOMS suite, the State can conduct surveillance and monitor public spaces through a video management system that livestreams feeds through closed circuit television (CCTV). Over 1,800 high-powered cameras were installed in Nairobi, Mombasa and other big towns and on main roads.

In adverts, the President warned: “Criminals, terrorist, thugs, run and hide! There will be thousands of cameras and millions of pairs of eyes watching you.” But criminals laughed, thugs shook hands and terrorists mockingly continued their attacks.

But despite our sophisticated systems, and as if to mock our efforts, terrorists hit inside our capital city at DusitD2 Complex on Riverside Drive on January 15 and 16 last year, killing more than 20 people.

At the core of the attack was a person of interest, Mahir Khalid Riziki. Just four years before, the suicide bomber’s face was on billboards and social media and he was described by the police as a suspect in the 2015 Garissa University College siege that killed 147. He was on the “red alert” watchlist.

Riziki was also among those who escaped police dragnet at Masjid Musa, a Mombasa mosque that had become a hotbed of Islamist extremism under later-to-be-slain imams Sheikh Aboud Rogo and Sheikh Abubakar Sharif alias Makaburi. Riziki had a Sh2 million bounty on his head.

Then how did this highly wanted terrorist sneak back into the country via Mandera in January last year and stayed in Nairobi for several days undetected? Could the answer be in the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) — commonly known as Huduma Namba — a suite to store biometric data of all Kenyans and visitors?

Huduma Namba data could be the missing cog in national security. We lack one source of personal data that police could integrate to our surveillance systems for detection and identification. Riziki could have been “3D-ed” before he hit, and Dusit prevented, if his data was in the system.

That is why the government proposal in the National CCTV Policy that all public facilities be have CCTV compatible with SOMS is a brilliant idea.

Sanford Bishop, a US Representative since 1993, once said: “ Do not compromise national security for purely budgetary reasons. The world is dangerous, and we must be prepared for anything that might threaten our national interests and security.”

