Could DP Ruto be driving himself into political destruction?

Deputy President William Ruto is not only in a tight political corner; but he is also staring at a political ruin.

His foundations are being shaken. And going by the recent political happenings, Dr Ruto seems to have woken up from his political stupor after President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared to prefer a National Super Alliance (Nasa) candidate in the 2022 presidential race.

Already the ruling Jubilee Party and the Orange Democratic Movement are in the process of forming a coalition. The DP has spent the last four years building a network to outwit the President and engaged in premature campaigns.

Despite his unrelenting efforts in working against his own government, Dr Ruto has somehow been deluded into imagining that Mr Kenyatta would still support him as a worthy successor. He has openly associated himself with the United Democratic Alliance party.

Political massage

Every time the deputy president has had a political beating, he has always retreated to his ethnic cocoon for a political massage.

For him, seeing the crowds jostle for his attention is a tactic he uses to camouflage a political downfall as he plans on his next move. This is the reason he retreated to West Pokot to rant over President Kenyatta's move on the 2022 presidency,

If it is the Jubilee Party that the DP was referring to, isn’t he the one who declared that the party was on its deathbed?

Dr Ruto had openly supported candidates affiliated to other parties. His allies had equally moved ahead to divorce themselves from the Jubilee Party after it was clear that they had failed to force their way in gaining ultimate control of the party.

They criticised the President as DP Ruto watched on the sidelines. His allies have opposed the Handshake between President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, which brought relative peace in the country and handed the economy a lifeline in 2018.

Political tension

To them, quelling the political tension that ensued after the 2017 General election went against their political interest. They wanted to exploit instability and divisions in the country to push Dr Ruto’s quest for presidency.

The deputy president and his allies have constantly been on a campaign trail since 2017. His focus was solely on the presidency, not the country’s welfare or peace.

He was focused on winning over the various voting blocs while taking advantage of the political turmoil in the country.

Before the Handshake and ultimate falling out, Dr Ruto had since 2013 taken advantage of the trust bestowed upon him by President Kenyatta. He had made himself the pedestal of power and influence, and was controlling the ruling party.

He had the final say on appointments at all levels in the hierarchy of leaders and was also involved in ‘development’ tours.

Additionally, he left tongues wagging over the millions of shillings he was dishing out to churches and school fundraisers to the extent that his political nemesis, Mr Odinga, once referred to him as ‘the high priest of corruption’. There were questions about how he had managed to amass massive wealth in a short time.

Despite working overtime to seize power in every sector of the economy, Dr Ruto’s moves were forestalled first through the Handshake and then purges that saw his key lieutenants shown the door in the Senate and the National Assembly.

Now, Dr Ruto has declared his allegiance to UDA, stating that it is his party of choice in the run-up to 2022. He has failed to see that he is on a losing streak with his numbers dwindling with every political move taken by his rivals. The DP dug his own political grave and is now burying himself into oblivion.