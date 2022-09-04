Could 35pc voters’ no-show be a vote of no confidence?

Not voting should be interrogated beyond the usual judgement that assumes that it is a mark of indifference to the welfare of the country or lack of an understanding of one’s democratic right.

Such statements are simplistic and avoid asking the critical questions about the voting processes, and the character of the political elite weighed against the citizenry’s dreams and aspirations. Such a view assigns blame on the citizenry and leaves the political elite with no responsibility in driving Kenyans to a state of apathy.

In the months leading up to the 2022 General Election, I traversed the country as I conducted a study on politics of inclusivity and exclusivity in the country. I am a qualitative researcher. I do not seek out statistical data and statistical representation. People’s expressions and their choice of words in describing experiences, relationships and their interpretations are key for me. They tell me what people think, what their fears and hopes are.

In focus group discussions (FGD) held in Garissa, Kilifi, Isiolo, Nyeri, Nakuru, Busia, Kisumu and Nairobi, the participants were asked to describe what is triggered in their minds when they hear the word “politician”. The responses across all the towns were similar. Many descriptions being repeated in exactly the same manner. “Rich”, “corrupt”, “liar”, “thief”, “one who entices”, “not principled”, “empty promises”, “noise makers” , “conmen”, “selfish people”, “fake friends”, “deceptive”, “chaotic”, “out of touch”, “lost money”, “free world for criminals”, “impunity”, “anxiety” and “tribalism”. This did not come as a surprise. Earlier, they talked of disappointment, mistrust and shattered dreams. One said, “Once they get the votes, you do not see them again.” Another: “What they say (during campaigns), and what they do is different.”

They described the politician as one that is highly disconnected from the realities of those that they purport to represent. They said the politicians do not have a genuine interest in the welfare of their constituents. Instead, “they serve their individual interests first, and those of their family and friends”.

In response to why residents take money from the politicians, they reasoned that it might be the only benefit one can get from them, because “as soon as they get our votes they disappear to the city”. Another one said: “I am more assured of the Sh200 I get from them during the campaigns than anything they promise during their political rallies.”

Blames the citizen

The question should not be if these perceptions are true or represent facts. Neither does the old age statement that blames the citizen for lack of patriotism suffice. Instead, it should be an inquiry into the behaviours and utterances of politicians over time that have led to those perceptions and descriptions.

There is more to the silence of the 35 per cent of registered voters who decided to stay away from the election. We should ask if it is possible the no-show at the ballot could just as well be a ‘vote of no confidence’ in the political elite, electoral processes and the institutions that have permitted a disengaged, disconnected and self-serving politician to thrive.