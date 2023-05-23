Cosmetics tax is a blessing, not a curse

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, so the adage goes. Nevertheless, that does not deter our women from going the extra mile to feel and look ‘beautiful’ for reasons better known to the concerned individual.

According to the audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), looks-enhancing items such as wigs, false beards, nails, eyebrows and eyelashes have recently grown in popularity in Kenya.

A report by Statista, an online platform specialized in market and consumer data, valued the global beauty and personal care market at more than $571 billion (Sh78.8 trillion) in 2023.

The National Treasury’s May 4 tabling in Parliament of the Finance Bill 2023 that seeks to introduce a five per cent excise duty on beauty products has not gone down well with consumers, producers and service providers, who argue that, if passed, it will collapse the industry.

Tax on beauty products will raise the prices of the products and charges for the services, whose increasing usage has grown the local industry by more than Sh10 billion over the past decade.

"Natural beauty"

But on the brighter side, our women will have no choice but to go back to being the natural “fearfully and wonderfully made creature of the Almighty” as they are supposed to be. The money they spend on beauty products can be put to better use and spent in more productive ways that will help to grow the economy and improve the standards of living in our country.

Moreover, the reduction of cosmetics use is an advantage to the boy child, who gets into relationships on account of physical appearance only to later get heartbroken after realising that the ‘beauty’ is artificial with the face behind the make-up mask different from that displayed.

Furthermore, commercial cosmetics contain a lot of chemicals that can damage the skin and other body organs, especially when overused. They cause irritation, inflammation, allergies and hormonal disruption. A tax on cosmetics will save us time and money and avert ill health.