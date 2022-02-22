Corruption creates hunger

A food shortage is a violation of human dignity and an impediment to economic, political and social progress. It kills 11 million people yearly. Millions of people the world over lack food due to corruption and abuse of power. Our food supply chain has been distorted by corruption.

Corruption is deeply rooted in our societies and plagues our communities, destroying our social cohesion and economic wellbeing. It leaps effortlessly between public officials and businesses regardless of political colour, nationality or sector, helped by professional middlemen and rule-free blind spots where dirty money can go on holiday.

Corruption is worse when people don’t have food. Food impacts all parts of our day-to-day lives. Food isn’t only about feeling full and satisfied; it’s also about feeling connected to a community or family.

Apart from basic nutrition, food security is linked to economic stability, enduring health, women’s empowerment, and the environment; things that the presence of corruption hates. Corruption initiates rotten deals that “spoil” our food along the supply chain for it to be on our family table.

Land corruption

At its very origin, land corruption, for example, has a huge impact on farming, and thus on food security, especially on the communities living on and around the land in question. Corruption in land management can escalate poverty and starvation levels because it reduces access to land and injures the livelihoods of small-scale producers, agricultural workers and dispossessed rural and urban poor, even leaving the pockets of the working class empty.

Through transparency and accountability, we should all strive to achieve good governance to diminish corruption in our public structure.

The vulnerable should not be making electoral decisions based on food aid that was distributed through philanthropy and the greater public need for accountability erased. Our decisions at the ballot should be based on who showed us the way to produce food and who promised to fight graft.



