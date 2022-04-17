Corruption cases against aspirants in August elections must continue

It is the silly season once again. Politicians dominate the news with their ear-splitting election campaigns and very little that makes sense seems to rise above the din of the political rants. That is expected every election year. What was not is corruption cases caving in under the weight of political arm-twisting and narratives.

It was, therefore, quite a surprise when the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions recently indicated that it does not intend to approve corruption cases against politicians until after the August 9 general election, ostensibly to “avoid being accused of making decisions based on political leanings”.

While Kenyans were still digesting this very unpalatable decision, news of the adjournment of a corruption case against Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, apparently to allow her time to pursue her gubernatorial ambitions, popped up. This in a country that suffers a backlog of corruption cases at various stages of investigation, review or adjudication. Many of the cases implicate politicians, several of whom have thrown their hat in the ring.

Constitutional provisions

The slow-turning wheels of justice and lack of enforcement of constitutional provisions on leadership and integrity keep these individuals in public office when they should really be behind bars. Putting off prosecution processes or hearing and determination of corruption or other cases touching on politicians, gravely undermines the rule of law. It will escalate the leadership crisis in the country, denying Kenyans the opportunity to get justice and restitution from corruption and economic crimes committed against them.

Rather than be cowered by politicians and their claims of being ‘targeted’ following graft charges, our justice institutions need to focus on the bigger picture of delaying prosecution or adjudication of corruption cases. The dire risk is that corrupt individuals may get elected and will not provide the electorate with the leadership they deserve due to time spent dealing with the criminal cases.

Furthermore, such individuals could be removed from office through impeachment or ordered by the courts to stay away from their offices—as was the case for former Nairobi and Kiambu governors , giving the citizens a raw deal in terms of service delivery and development. In addition, more public resources may be required to replace those ousted—an expense that the public cannot afford amid the tight economic situation.

Absentee leaders

Nairobi, Kiambu and other counties that suffered absentee leaders, who were facing graft and other charges, have several lost years to count which may never be recovered.

Even if the prosecution of corruption cases against politicians do not lead to their disqualification in the electoral process, they can greatly influence the quality of the elected leaders. Kenyans need to be well informed about individuals suspected of graft and other crimes so as to make a informed decision.

The vetting institutions have, over time, indicated that blocking individuals being investigated, charged or even convicted for corruption but appealing the verdict is a tall order, given some incongruities in our leadership and integrity, and elections laws. But some strong schools of thought assert that these individuals can still be stopped from vying as per our constitutional provisions.

So it will be a double tragedy if institutions involved in vetting decline to bar individuals implicated in corruption and the ODPP and the courts slam brakes on the cases. Kenyans need all institutions involved in the investigation, prosecution, adjudication and recovery of stolen public resources, to continue with these processes without fear or favour and save the country from individuals unsuitable to hold public office. They must be bold and do what is right for all Kenyans and let the corrupt chips fall where they may, for they are littered across the political divide.

These institutions remain on the payroll of Kenyan taxpayers. It is a dereliction of duty, not a tactical manoeuvre, to pause graft cases. Kenyans, too, must reject politicians implicated in corruption and other crimes and rebuff their attempts at seeking public sympathy under the guise of being victimised or targeted for their political affiliations.