Corporate Africa can reverse talent drain by putting big money in sports

Many Africans have excelled and dominated multiple global sports disciplines for many decades but it is an unfortunate reality that almost all of them have had to move abroad to showcase their talents.

Sports is big business, and those countries that have put in place the right infrastructure and sports administration systems have reaped great economic benefits.

The top five European football leagues, for example, were estimated to be worth a whopping €25.2 billion (statista.com) in the 2019/20 season, just before the Covid-19 disruption, while the total value of the US National Basketball Association league’s 30 franchises is estimated at $77.5 billion (sportico.com).

Most Africans, sadly, have only watched from the sidelines as their nationals have become global superstars while based in foreign capitals, entrenching a talent drain that denies the continent billions of dollars every year.

It doesn’t have to remain that way.

I have met several people who have sought to understand the financial sense it makes for BK Group’s recent commitment of $7 million for naming rights to the Kigali Arena, now renamed the BK Arena. I will answer this query from a historical and futuristic perspective.

South Africa showed the way by hosting the 1995 Rugby World Cup and later the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Other sub-Saharan African countries have also lately developed world-class football stadiums in their quest to host the African Cup of Nations, notably Senegal and Cameroon.

Rwanda earlier this year hosted the Africa Basketball League while Kenya has also successfully held several world athletics and global motorsports championships.

Few and far between

But the success stories are few and far between.

Many other sports disciplines remain neglected, with talented youths rusting away or turning to drug abuse and other vices out of frustration.

The status quo does not have to continue in perpetuity, but only bold and immediate action can make a difference.

It is amazing how many African countries continue to overlook the potential that sports offer in addressing the continent’s gigantic unemployment problem.

Only through a concerted effort between governments and private sector actors can the full potential of sports be realised across Africa.

Governments play a critical role in providing the basic sports infrastructure and an enabling legal environment for sportsmen and women to thrive.

It is here that the private sector comes in to fill the financial gap and management expertise needed to make sports commercially viable.

Global brands such as Coca-Cola, Red Bull and Pepsi, just to name a few, spend hundreds of millions of dollars every year sponsoring sporting tournaments across the world.

Apparel and sports gear manufacturers such as Nike, Puma, Adidas and others have become household names through suave marketing and sponsoring superstar athletes.

The idea of sports stadia name sponsorship is also gaining root, with major corporate organisations staking millions of dollars on the strategy to catch their target customers.

The Etihad and Emirates stadiums in England immediately come to mind, as do the Allianz Arena in Germany, the Barclays Center in New York and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

By bidding to rename the Kigali Arena at a substantial fee, BK Group sees direct and indirect financial and brand value that is expected to accrue immediately and in the long term.

It has been made possible by a perfect convergence of intention, where the Rwandan government wants to make sports a significant contributor to the country’s gross domestic product, while BK Group sees both the tangible and intangible value of investing in the youth.

I would encourage many more businesses to take up major sports sponsorship as part of their business model, and not just as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) act.

Regular sponsors

While many companies are already regular sponsors of teams and sports tournaments, they are yet to put big money into sports, with the expectation of making sizeable returns.

Sports sponsorship helps to connect more intimately and directly with current and potential customers, especially the youth, and there is no better way to build a relationship with them than being where they are, at the sports arenas.

If you want the youth to know your brand, to almost impulsively think about it when they want to transact, then big sports sponsorships are the way to go.

Stadium sponsorship deals typically come with the right to display products across the venue, both outside and inside, even during other entertainment events held at the facilities, increasing visibility within a wider audience gathering at the arena.

The BK Arena deal, for example, allows for direct marketing to sports fans, so that clients coming for sports and entertainment events can use our products. As part of the deal, we have created the BK Arena prepaid card that allows the unbanked youth to easily load money onto a prepaid wallet and pay for their entrance tickets, shop from the venue’s restaurants or other merchandisers and service providers outside the arena but also benefit from discounts and other incentives.

Sports is a big way of ensuring constant engagement with a company brand, all while promoting a healthier and happier society.

The bottom line, however, is that sports financing and management is a collaborative effort that cannot be left to corporates or governments alone.