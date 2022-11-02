COP27 a gift for newly minted Environment and Forestry CS Soipan Tuya

Raging out of control, the world on fire. Red-hot fire burning, Lord, Lord. Some hoping and praying for things to get better, But Rasta know it a go get worse, so much worse. Signs of the times are getting clearer, Lord, Lord. And his Majesty is getting nearer, clearer every day. Things a go crucial, down in a Babylon ye....

Nothing captures the current vicissitude of the world system more than this rhythmic reggae song by Nasio Fontain.

The ravages of climate change need not be explained in PowerPoint or Armageddon-inducing documentaries; it is officially here.

Civilisation is under duress. Wars and rumours of war, geo-political posturing, droughts, supply chain constraints, food scarcity, unprecedented inflation, high energy charges, terrorism, crime, coronavirus pandemic, Ebola resurgence... it's like Pandora opened the box with the new high heels, put them on and went out to town. Let’s go back to our roots.

Methinks it is the most befitting recognition for the COP27 to be held in Africa’s cradle of civilisation—Egypt.

It is symbolic that, of the four oldest civilisations (Mesopotamia, Egypt, Indus Valley and China), Egypt is holding a transformative conference under the very strenuous circumstances captured by Nasio Fontainne in his rhythmic prophecy.

Kenya should be sending out a strong delegation. Environment and Forestry CS Soipan Tuya will be presenting President William Ruto’s vision, which underscores self-reliance.

She has an opportunity to beam his anti-desertification drive in the five billion-tree initiative and move the world with paradigm-shifting bottom-up approaches like the school children tree-planting initiative and how that ties up with carbon credit schemes.

Tremendous potential

I suggest that she take a close look at the United Nations Office of Special Adviser to Africa (UN OSAA) white paper, which surmises that “agriculture is the backbone of Africa’s economy and holds tremendous potential as an engine for future growth and job creation in the continent”.

Sadly, it notes, Africa has the lowest food productivity per capita because farmers mostly lack access to key agricultural inputs and implements.

Investing in key inputs for smallholder farms, including access to energy, has significant potential to transform the sector’s productivity.

Promoting agricultural production is widely seen as one of the most effective ways to drive inclusive growth and reduce poverty.”

Exactly the remedy Dr Ruto proposes with the bottom-up paradigm shift, as captured in the white paper, “Building Climate Adaptation Through Investments in Agriculture-Enabling Infrastructure To Minimize Loss”.

His dam infrastructure proposal presents an adaptation to over-reliance on rain-fed agriculture. How fitting that Egypt is a desert but masters of irrigation from its ancient civilisation!

Taking note that President Ruto is the current coordinator for Nepad’s Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), I wish the Kenya team to Sharm el-Sheikh godspeed to present a paradigm shift in climate change narrative through bottom-up approaches.