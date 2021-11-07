Cop26: Show us the money

For COP26 to be a breakthrough moment, we must translate climate adaptation ambition into concrete action. The science is clear. Africa is not ready for anticipated future climate impacts.

Africa, a continent that has contributed the least to carbon emissions and climate change but is the most vulnerable, faces the critical challenge of adaptation. Perennial and unusual weather patterns – including floods, cyclones, droughts, desertification, soil degradation and locust infestations pummel vast areas of the continent.

For millions of Africans, life is simply unbearable. The effects of climate change are self-evident. This includes insufficient natural resources, conflicts, forced displacements and migration, and a dearth of development. In short, Africa cannot breathe.

The hopes and aspirations of young men and women will be mortgaged if we fail as leaders to do what is right and just. Preparing at scale for anticipated and potential climate impacts will require visionary translation of ideas into action.

Looming catastrophe

Africa cannot, and must not, carry the burden alone for what it has not caused. Development partners and the private sector must come together to support African countries as they manage climate risks and finance investments that boost resilience.

At COP26, developed countries must deliver on prior promises made. This includes the critical $100 billion-a-year finance commitment made in Copenhagen at COP15 in 2009. It is inconceivable that we are still gathered at the table debating whether or not this is feasible or sufficient, in order to reverse a looming catastrophe.

We must mobilise public and private finance to create green investments and support climate resilience.

The imperative of now is bold action. Now is the time to turn promises and expectations into reality.

We know the facts. What we need now are funds. Together, we can turn an existential Code Red into a prosperous Code Green.