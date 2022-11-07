Cooperate to counter drug trafficking threat to Africa

Starting today, Kenya is hosting the 30th Meeting of Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies in Africa (HONLEA-Africa) 2022 in Nairobi.

The week-long meeting, organised by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) in collaboration with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), brings together more than 100 heads of drug law enforcement agencies from across the continent.

The meeting provides the opportunity to contribute to the regional cooperation initiatives aimed at promoting a collective approach to the challenge of drugs and trafficking.

It is an opportunity to discuss how the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) subsidiary bodies could better contribute to the practical implementation of joint commitments made, in line with the previous Ministerial Declarations, ensuring that it is informed of regional and domestic concerns, developments and best practices by all.

The dark web continues to emerge as one of the new drug trafficking routes, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic that caused restriction of movement.

The “World Drug Report 2022” says while dark net markets account for a very small share of drug transactions, their use has been growing over the past decade and markets are no longer restricted to the West but are also affecting Africa, among others.

Despite emphasis and focus on prevention programmes, Kenyans are progressing to addiction, leading to a high demand for treatment and rehabilitation services against only five operational public treatment and rehabilitation facilities.

Over 90 per cent of the others are privately owned, skewed in urban centres and mainly in the cities.

The country has witnessed an increase in the abuse of prescription drugs for non-medical use among the youth, including primary school pupils, with an expanding market for heroin beyond the traditionally known hot spots of Mombasa and Nairobi.

Seizure data as well as surveillance reports show heroin use as an emerging problem in Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kiambu and Isiolo counties.

Methods of delivery

Further, new methods of delivery of cannabis include cannabis edibles—especially in the form of confectioneries like weed cookies, weed cakes, mabuyu (baobab seeds) and sweets or candies—particularly attractive to young children.

The lack of harmonised alcohol- and drug-related laws in the East African Community is a challenge for drug control efforts.

Particularly affecting enforcement efforts related to the trafficking of narcotics, it is complicated by inadequate joint enforcement programmes within the bloc to control alcohol and drug use, especially along the common borders. Law enforcers with tight budgets and personnel reductions or shortages must use resources sparingly.

The main goal of the HONLEA meeting is to come up with commitments that will inform a collective strategy in the fight against drugs and trafficking.