Controlling table salt intake key to reducing cardiovascular diseases

High intake of table salt (sodium chloride), which is otherwise an essential nutrient, increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and premature death.

This is according to a first-of-its-kind World Health Organisation (WHO) report on sodium intake reduction released last week.

The report revealed that the world is off-track on the global target of reducing sodium intake by 30 per cent by 2025 and only three per cent of the world’s population is protected by mandatory sodium reduction policies. Salt reduction strategies are a “best buy” in the prevention of non-communicable diseases.

The amount of dietary salt consumed is an important determinant of blood pressure levels and hypertension and overall cardiovascular risk. In 2021, 1.2 billion people were living with HTN; half of whom were undiagnosed.

Heart diseases, also known as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), are the leading cause of premature death (below 79 years) globally. CVDs killed 17.9 million in 2019 alone, representing 32 per cent of all deaths globally.

Besides high salt intake, other factors that increase the risk of heart disease and stroke include unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use and harmful use of alcohol.

Decreasing dietary salt intake from the current global levels of nine to 12 grams per person per day (approximately two teaspoons of table salt) to the recommended level of less than five grams per person per day (one teaspoon of table salt) would avert up to 2.5 million deaths due to heart attacks and stroke worldwide each year.

A salt intake of less than five grams (approximately two grams sodium) per person per day is recommended by WHO. The daily recommended intake of table salt for individuals who are hypertensive, those with chronic kidney disease, African-Americans or Blacks, and middle-aged and older individuals above 51 years is half a teaspoon (3 grams), which is equivalent to 1,200mg of sodium.

Processed foods

In many high-income countries, approximately 75 per cent of salt in the diet comes from processed foods and meals prepared outside the home, while in low- and middle-income countries, most sodium consumption comes from salt added while cooking and at the table, or through condiments such as fish sauce and soy sauce.

The terms “salt” and “sodium” are often used interchangeably, but they do not mean the same thing. “Salt” is a crystal-like compound that is abundant in nature while sodium is a mineral and one of the chemical elements in table salt.

Table salt is made up of sodium (40 per cent) and chloride (60 per cent). It is the sodium that is harmful to our health when taken in excess amounts.

It is noteworthy that there is no difference between sea salt and manufactured salt.

Once your taste buds get used to less salt, one is more likely to enjoy food and notice a broader range of flavours. Replacing salt in recipes with herbs, spices, citrus or vinegar can also improve palatability.

Eliminating salt completely would be bad for your health. Sodium is an essential nutrient that controls blood pressure and is needed to make nerves and muscles work well. It’s also impossible to eat no salt at all since many everyday foods naturally contain it.

Bread is one of the single largest contributors to salt intake. Some manufactured foods have very high salt content, yet don’t taste very salty because sometimes they are mixed with other things like sugars that mask the taste. It is important to read food labels to find out sodium levels.

Studies have shown that reducing salt intake to less than one gram (a quarter teaspoon) of table salt per person per day (or 400mg sodium) is more cost-effective than BP-lowering medications in all persons with hypertension.

As we age, blood pressure rises and consuming less salt protects us from hypertension.

Eating fruits and vegetables, which contain potassium, can also lower blood pressure.