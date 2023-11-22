Control anti-microbial use to address drug resistance

A shadow of self-inflicted antimicrobial resistance (AMR) looms large in a healthcare sphere marked by illnesses caused by factors outside human control, such as genetics and environmental issues. It presents a complex challenge that can reshape the healthcare landscape.

Antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and anti-parasitic medications are losing their efficacy and the consequences are likely to reverberate beyond the lab petri dishes. A Lancet publication attributes some 4.95 million deaths in 2019 directly to AMR.

AMR occurs when antimicrobials that used to work against certain infections no longer do due to overuse and abuse. Infections get difficult to treat, thus higher cost of care and even death. Antibiotics are said to be the most-abused antimicrobials. Yet they’re not being discovered at the rate of resistance.

At the heart of this challenge is a largely human-made cause—a cautious over-reliance and hasty intervention in the face of illness. The ‘miracle drugs’ are medical saviours, capable of eradicating infections with unprecedented efficacy. But in our zeal to conquer the microbial realm, we may have unwittingly sown the seeds of our vulnerability.

Without professional training, we frequently turn to medications to treat self-diagnosed diseases. For a common cold we gulp down a combination of antibacterial medications and home remedies. While that can alleviate some symptoms, antibiotics are useless against a viral infection. We also share antibiotics with our kin who have similar symptoms as us and, thus, don’t complete the treatment course.

Poultry and livestock farmers are giving antimicrobials to healthy animals to increase yields, expose consumers of their products to resistant bugs.

The WHO ranks AMR among the top 10 public health threats. The Kenya National Action Plan on Prevention and Containment of Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP on AMR), published in 2017, outlines strategies such as governance and coordination mechanisms, awareness building and improving access to and optimal use of antimicrobials.

Multifaceted approach

Mitigating AMR necessitates a multifaceted approach. In hospitals, for instance, strict antimicrobial stewardship is required. Doctors must exercise greater caution when prescribing antibiotics and pharmacists not extend their scope but seek a doctor’s advice.

Healthcare professionals should educate the public about the dangers of AMR. It behoves the pharmaceutical industry to invest in development of antibiotics, largely neglected for decades.

During this World AMR Awareness Week (November 18-24), let all recognise that this fight is more than just a scientific challenge; it’s a societal responsibility.

It will take a paradigm shift in how we perceive and interact with medicine, as well as collaboration from all sectors, to encourage the prudent use of antimicrobials and AMR preventive measures.

The allure of a quick fix must give way to a more nuanced understanding of the delicate balance between human intervention and microbial adaptation.

It compels us to embrace a prudential culture in which antimicrobials are viewed as valuable resources to be used sparingly, rather than as cure-alls.



