Contribution to NHIF should be voluntary

The draft National Health Insurance Fund (Contributions) Regulations 2022 published on February 16 by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in consultation with NHIF board has set tongues wagging.

The proposal calls for compulsory contribution to NHIF with defaulter attracting a fine of up to Sh20,000. Defaulters will also be cut off from government services, including and not limited to registration of land titles, approval of development plans, transfer and licensing of motor vehicles and registration of business names and companies. Public participation on the proposed changes is ongoing from yesterday until March 22.

The state is advocating a mandatory universal health coverage (UHC) national healthcare scheme for all Kenyans, regardless of their economic status. This, of course, is a noble initiative. The only hurdle is the Health ministry’s approach in its realisation: It will be mandatory for persons aged 18 and above to make monthly contribution to the scheme.

Whereas it is a good idea to have a healthy nation, the best approach, therefore, should be use of persuasion rather than coercion. There is a need to encourage the public to enrol and make their monthly contribution without fail. The ministry should make the public know the benefits of the programme before rolling it out.

Depend on relief food

Kenyans don’t work at their best under pressure. We saw this when the Health ministry decreed that those who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 would not receive government services. The threat fell on deaf ears and the people went on with their businesses as usual. Realising that the technique would not work, the ministry resorted to persuasion, which seems to bear fruit.

As a matter of concern, the ministry and NHIF need to step back and look at the situation. More than 2.3 millions Kenyans face hunger and depend on relief food to survive. Where will people who cannot even feed themselves get the money to pay NHIF? Is there a way the government can have such vulnerable groups enrolled in the scheme but exempted from making payments? How about those who live in abject poverty? Can it pay for them?

The increase in the number of dormant NHIF members should also be a concern. We have quite a good number of Kenyans who are willing to make contributions but, due to the tough economic times, find themselves defaulting. Sustainability of the programme should be assured, lest we do enrollment but end up with dormant members.

Heavy taxation and high cost of living could be another hindrance to the success of the programme. The ministry should, therefore, create public forums to encourage those who can afford the scheme to register and also conduct civic education to enlighten the public on the benefits.