Contraceptives do not cause cancers or infertility

“You should not use contraception if you have never had a child.” Many unmarried women and girls have heard this statement more than they have heard any other sexual reproductive health terms in their adolescence and womanhood from peers, friends and religious leaders.

The result: fear and shame that has led to unplanned and teenage pregnancies, increased HIV infections and unsafe abortions that lead to complications and deaths.

Many sexually active women and girls want to avoid, prevent, or delay pregnancies, but they are often confronted with fear-based societal opinions that associate contraceptives with infertility, cancers of reproductive health, decreased libido and other unsubstantiated claims.

According to FP 2030, Kenya has made progress in family planning uptake, with the modern contraceptive prevalence rate increasing from 39 per cent in 2014 to 58 per cent in 2021. Yet adolescents and young women, particularly from marginalised groups, are often left behind.

Contraceptives neither cause infertility nor cancer, nor do they affect a woman’s sexual desire. Different contraceptives work in various ways to prevent pregnancies — condoms prevent sperms from entering the vagina, while hormonal contraceptives like Depo-Provera, pills, implants and hormonal intrauterine devices (IUDs) alter progesterone levels.

The non-hormonal IUDs like copper-T, on the other hand, change how sperm cells move so that they cannot swim to the egg.

Contraceptive myths

Women’s bodies are different, and so some may experience side effects from certain contraceptives. Others encounter misinformation and poor services from quacks.

Women also often find comfort in openly talking with one another about health and life concerns, including contraception, marriage, and relationships.

This is a valuable opportunity for health programmes to foster peer-to-peer discussions and information sharing on contraception. Due to strained human resources, group counselling presents a great opportunity.

In 2019, the World Health Organization developed the first consolidated self-care guidelines. Kenya should localise and implement these guidelines.

There should also be more budget allocation for family planning interventions and more contraceptive options. Pharmacists, community health promoters and youth peers play a critical role in the promotion of contraception and should therefore be properly trained.

Fear for contraceptive use is often internalised. To demystify contraceptive myths, stakeholders should invest in programmes that focus on women’s and girls’ needs and lived realities.