Contempt for the arts and humanities will ruin Kenyan society

Socrates

Socrates, Aristotle and Plato are quoted in disciplines ranging from medicine, law and astrology to religion, economics and sociology (social studies).

Photo credit: Pool

By  Henry Munene

Quality control editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • We have reduced learning into splitting hairs by day and moonlight by night offering consultancy services to politicians, industrial profiteers and other eating chiefs. 
  • We have abandoned the near-scared practice of reading widely, beyond our professions, which is also reading for life.

What does Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka and the late Philip Ochieng – a Kenyan grammarian extraordinaire, if there ever was one – have in common? Well, the two men of letters have over the years made an inimitable case for wide reading. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.