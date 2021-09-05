Contempt for the arts and humanities will ruin Kenyan society

What does Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka and the late Philip Ochieng – a Kenyan grammarian extraordinaire, if there ever was one – have in common? Well, the two men of letters have over the years made an inimitable case for wide reading.

Learning, the two have taught us, is one. That, while classical Greek philosophers’ teachings spanned the whole gamut from mathematics, physics, religion, philosophy and music to literature, we have over the years diluted knowledge by ‘compartmentalising’ it into tiny ‘market-driven’ silos.

So much that we are now scrapping literature departments to fund ‘procurement’ and other ‘marketable’ studies, presumably because they have spawned more billionaire tenderprenuers than all faculties of arts and social studies put together.

And while I have no problem with academic specialisation, my fear is that we have reduced learning into splitting hairs by day and moonlight by night offering consultancy services to politicians, industrial profiteers and other eating chiefs. We have abandoned the near-scared practice of reading widely, beyond our professions, which is also reading for life. The scholars of old would split their noses with mirth at what became of the academy.

Classical Greek philosopher Pythagoras of Samos gave us the Pythagoras theorem, which we use to understand right triangles in mathematics, taught us planetary motion (physics), musical harmony and philosophy.

Rene Descartes gave us the Cartesian plane (mathematics), the Cartesian theory of doubt (philosophy) and mechanical philosophy (physics). I need not mention that Aristotle, Plato and Socrates are quoted in disciplines ranging from medicine, law and astrology to religion, economics and sociology.

Great minds

These great minds were not only versatile, they explored learning in its broadest sense. They understood that there are no definite lines between science, mathematics, humanities and the liberal arts. These disciplines, they even taught, are all part of a complete whole in the human endeavour of understanding cosmos (the universe). For the universe, as Achebe would have it, is like a dancing mask – you see it from many sides.

The fact that I earn a living breathing life and ethics into what hundreds of journalists file every day does not mean I should sleep in the bush somewhere in Kambiti on the Nairobi-Embu highway because I do not know how to change a flat tyre or to check the level and quality of oil on my ancient, environment-unfriendly jalopy. Or that a lawyer cannot save a friend from the throes of a life attack just because he has no degree in medicine.

We should read all at least the basics of mechatronic engineering, medicine and other fields not to sound clever at the bar, but because our lives may at some point depend on it. And no disciplines expose society to the intricacies of life as literature and other arts and humanities – which we are now gleefully banning at university – do.

Besides, the connectedness of the digital world should caution us against drawing imaginary lines between the arts, humanities, pure sciences and business-related courses.

Anyone with a basic understanding of coding knows the syntax used in software development calls to mind the syntax used in grammar. The creativity needed there is never far from the tropes they teach in literary classes. And with search engines as the gate to the internet, all professions now rely on ‘keywords’ and ‘vocabulary’ to draw users to their sites.

Artificial intelligence

Words, as taught in linguistics and literary studies, help software engineers to draw traffic to their biology or rocket-science corners of the internet. Thus, banning the key competencies required to navigate the World Wide Web is the highest form of ignorance. And I should know, having seen the kind of mathematical modelling needed – alongside a mastery of grammar – to provide contextual meanings to words used in all professions in online dictionaries.

Again, the ethical concerns raised by advances in artificial intelligence, biomedical engineering, aided reproduction and other postmodern technologies will surely be addressed with the input of experts in ethics, logic, religious studies and other humanities.

Let’s face it, folks. As politicians flaunt economic models to flummox the youth into voting for them, deep down we know our issues – economic exclusion, negative ethnicity and itchy fingers at the till – need an ethical and cultural revolution as taught in the humanities and not steel-and-mortar jungles.

That as long as we continue to steal health donations from the vulnerable, no economic model can save us.

Indeed, a country’s happiness index – a key parameter of measuring progress in the 21st Century – is more dependent on social engineering rather than the things we are glorifying at the expense of humanities, literature and the liberal arts.

In 2004, the Society for International Development published Pulling Apart: Facts and Figures on Inequality in Kenya. The report suggested that Kenya’s main problem is not poverty, but inequality and layers of unfairness that you can peel like an onion.