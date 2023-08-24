Consult the public before issuing liquor licenses

The Nairobi Regional Commissioner, Katee Mwanza, last week directed deputy county commissioners to compile a list of entertainment premises operating in residential areas, and within the precincts of basic learning institutions.

The directive is aimed at enabling the multi-agency teams tasked with implementing the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (ADCA), 2010 popularly known as the ‘Mututho Law’, to enforce compliance and submit returns to the RC’s office.

Though ADCA, 2010, introduced some form of sanity in the operation of dispensing outlets, a great number of outlets have been flouting the law with impunity. The law prescribes the hours within which such premises must operate, the kind of licenses the outlets must obtain and how far such outlets must be from residential areas as well as basic learning institutions.

In November 2018, Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that it was illegal for bars to operate near schools and residential areas. He grounded his ruling on Article 42 of the Constitution, which gives everyone the right to a clean and healthy environment, which should be free from pollutants, such as noise.

Moreover, Article 12 (1) c of ADCA clearly pronounces itself on proximity of such entertainment joints. It requires that they should be established at least 300 metres from any nursery, primary, secondary or other learning institution.

Justice Mwita said that selling liquor in the estates violates residents’ right to privacy guaranteed under Article 31 of the Constitution.

County governments should review their licensing regimes and incorporate public participation. This will check the proliferation of liquor selling outlets in the counties and ensure strict compliance.

When all is said and done, it is important to note that children should never be exposed to, or allowed to access alcohol and related substances.

The community space must be protected and it is for this reason that entertainment joints should not be allowed to operate within communities.



