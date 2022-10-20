Consult on varsity funding

The debate over the push for students from rich families to pay more for their education in public universities in a bid to ease a biting cash crunch in the institutions is healthy despite various groups having different positions.

There are those who believe that rich students should pay the full cost of the degree courses, and hence get no government subsidy.

Others want them to pay a larger share of tuition fees, thus partial subsidy and the rest want the status quo maintained.

The case for more university funding is legitimate. The government is expected to pay 80 per cent of the cost of a degree per student, or at least Sh70,000 annually, under the current funding model.

However, this allocation of 80 per cent has since dropped to 48 per cent, leaving a gap of 32 per cent.

For instance, in Financial Year 2020/21, the government was to pay Sh87.317 billion for 434,631 government-sponsored university students but the National Treasury only released Sh47.39 billion, leaving the institutions with a Sh39.91 billion deficit.

The drop in funding has reduced the flow of state funds to financially troubled public universities.

Some have taken measures to cope with the situation by scrapping courses, shutting down satellite campuses, effecting pay cuts and freezing hiring.

Some of these have resulted in student unrest and industrial action by teaching and non-teaching staff, as is happening at Egerton University, Nakuru.

Universities have unsuccessfully sought additional funding from the National Treasury.

There is a need for the University Funding Board to undertake broad, wide, extensive, intensive and inclusive consultations with stakeholders and ensure public participation to find a fair way forward on funding.

Knee-jerk reaction results in revenue shortfalls as some of the proposals may not only be discriminatory but also difficult to implement.