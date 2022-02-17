Constraints in financing bad for real estate

Greenpark Estate

The exterior view of a bungalow at Greenpark Estate.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Greenpark Estate

By  Constant Wamayuyi

Economic writer

What you need to know:

  • Financial constraints remain a major challenge for developers, leading to various projects stalling.
  • Over-reliance on traditional sources of financing for real estate projects continue to be a challenge.

Real estate is one of the economic sectors to realise remarkable growth and improvement in recent years. Last year, it registered improved activity and performance as the reopening of the economy facilitated immense expansion and numerous construction activities while businesses resumed full operations.

