Constraints in financing bad for real estate

Real estate is one of the economic sectors to realise remarkable growth and improvement in recent years. Last year, it registered improved activity and performance as the reopening of the economy facilitated immense expansion and numerous construction activities while businesses resumed full operations.

However, financial constraints remain a major challenge for developers, leading to various projects stalling and, hence, exceeding their stipulated timelines. Over-reliance on traditional sources of financing for real estate projects continue to be a challenge in sourcing funds for developments. This is mainly due to the difficulty in accessing credit loans, coupled with the burden of being in debt.

This is mainly driven by high construction costs; the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to reduced cash flows and projects stalling; and difficulty in accessing credit. This is a result of banks tightening their lending terms while asking for more collateral from real estate developers due to the increasing default rates in the property sector.

Limited financing options in real estate is the major cause of the financial problems in the sector. The main funding options for real estate investments are the traditional ones — such as debt financing, equity financing and savings.

Developers can explore alternative financing options — such as real estate investment trusts, structured products and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Review investment amount

The government should, therefore, do the following, among others, as far as financing for real estate developments is concerned to boost the sector.

First, it should have a review on the capital markets regulations to expand their role in financing projects, as they only contribute a mere 1.0 per cent. In developed countries they contribute 60.0 per cent, leaving 40.0 per cent to debt financing from banks.

Secondly, the minimum investment amount in D-REITs (development and construction real estate investment trust funds) in Kenya is Sh5 million, which is relatively high, hence locking out the low- and middle-income earners. The government should, therefore, review the regulatory investment amount and reduce it to a favourable figure.

Thirdly, there is a need to improve awareness of investors on different alternative financing sources. This is because lack of it is one of the major reasons why investment instruments such as REITs do not perform well in Kenya. But the challenge can be overcome by transparency and awareness of property managers to increase investor appetite to REITs since there are only two listed real estate companies, which are also generally underperforming.

Lastly, savings towards the collective investment schemes regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) should be provided with tax incentives to entice the public to save and invest even more.