Constant Wamayuyi: Let’s channel all our efforts to the economy

Kenya’s economy is on a recovery path but still faces a number of challenges—such as high inflation, currency depreciation and high debt servicing cost—which are affecting the key economic drivers.

The government should, therefore, consider the following actionable steps to optimise the various economic drivers.

First, the government should anchor the runaway inflation back to the Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK) target range by boosting local food production and reducing the cost of fuel.

These are the key factors driving inflation. It should ensure competitiveness in the petroleum sector by reducing the tariffs involved in fuel importation to reduce the overall cost of products. Reduced fuel prices will have a ripple effect of lowering the cost of production in all sectors of the economy, hence price moderation.

Secondly, it should continue implementing fiscal and monetary policies to improve macroeconomic conditions such as inflation and balance of payments as this will allow for the exchange rate to adjust itself.

External debt

It is also essential for the government to reduce imports and their exposure to external debt denominated in foreign currencies.

Thirdly, it should come up with business-friendly policies that will lower the cost of production, thus lowering the prices for the final products and consequently increasing demand. It is also essential for CBK to manage liquidity in the industry through monetary policies such as reverse repos with the objective of ensuring price stability.

Fourth, it should reduce public debt and debt servicing costs by ensuring fiscal consolidation to reduce the estimated fiscal deficits of 5.7 per cent in the revised Financial Year 2022/2023 budget and 4.3 per cent in FY’2023/2024 budget. That will, consequently, reduce the need for borrowing to bridge the fiscal gap and reduce the high debt service-to-revenue ratio.

For consolidation to be realised, it is imperative for the government to seal corruption and tax loopholes, reduce recurrent expenditure and prioritise projects of key economic and social benefits.

The government should also continue shunning expensive bilateral debts and concentrate more on multilateral debts offered at lower rates as well as internal borrowing to reduce its exposure to foreign exchange risks since more than half of our debt is foreign currency-denominated.

Lastly, it should improve the current account deficit and Balance of Payment (BOP) position by ensuring self-sufficiency by reducing imports of commodities that can be produced locally. It should also adopt policies that will ensure the diversification of exports through the promotion of value addition on agricultural produce and encouraging manufacturing.

That can be achieved by concentrating on formulating tax policies and reforms that are aligned with economic goals and do not impede productivity.