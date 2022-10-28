Constant vigilance is the debt of gratitude we owe to our heroes

On Mashujaa Day, we celebrated nearly six decades since our beloved Kenya became an independent, post-colonial nation-state. However, during much of that tumultuous time, the country has been in a constant quest to break free from the fetters of the overly avaricious capitalistic and power-centric cabal.

During the struggle for independence, our forefathers and mothers fought tooth and nail and shed precious blood on the soil they were fighting to repossess from the invasive colonial powers.

Today, we remember their selflessness and determination to break free from the unrepentant colonial master’s grip, to be free in their land so that their progeny – us – can be free.

We pay tribute to their heroism and pledge our unfailing commitment to ensuring their sacrifice will never go in vain. Their memories, and those of their acts of bravery, remain permanently etched in our memories and historicised in our archives.

Forever vigilant

The events of the last six decades show the great price of freedom was paid, but the highest responsibility we must bear is to remain forever vigilant to ensure the gains of the struggle are not lost. The battle for freedom has since shifted from the forest to our public institutions. Our collective voices are needed to ensure our democratic spaces remain expanded.

Daily, we encounter threats to our democracy, our quintessential human freedoms and rights from those to whom the people donate power. Our democracy is not fragile, which means that we, the people, still have the last word on the direction to steer our country.

However, we must not risk leaving it to the politicians or those in power to solely drive it. We have a fundamental civic duty to keep power in check and to ensure that we safeguard our democracy for our own sake and, like our heroes from yesteryears, for our progeny.

The price of freedom is the constant defense of our democratic ethos. To be true heroes, we must constantly defend our democracy from any intolerant, tyrannical and undemocratic individuals. Happy Mashujaa season.