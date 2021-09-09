Conservation conversation: Narrow the gap between science and policy

Climate change

Nature or capitalism? The scientific community must appreciate that policymakers tend to focus on short-term issues driven by short political cycles that call for quick evidence and solutions.

By  Tobias Nyumba

Researcher

University of Nairobi

What you need to know:

  • Whereas science needs to address existing and emerging environmental problems, policymakers are often confronted by facts that lack policy relevance.
  • The priorities of the private sector over conservation can dictate how and when the policymakers engage with science.

The government has placed a huge premium on development projects to improve the social and economic wellbeing of its citizens. There is overwhelming evidence that these projects proceed at the expense and pressure on environment. 

