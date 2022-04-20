Consensus in the primaries just a charade

The ongoing primaries are a perfect opportunity for political parties to identify their candidates in the August 9 general election. The independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared 82 parties to field candidates for the six elective seats — President, Member of the National Assembly, Woman Representative, Senator, Governor and Ward representative (or Member of the County Assembly).

The parties, as per the law, submitted to the IEBC and the Office of Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) their nomination rules in accordance with the individual party’s constitution. One method is issuing a direct ticket where there is one competitor for a seat.

The second is issuing a nomination certificate where party members elect the aspirants through universal suffrage. The third is indirect nominations through election by party delegates. The fourth is consensus, where aspirants agree on one of them to be the party’s flagbearer.

All the major political parties — among them the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Jubilee Party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM), Kenya African National Union (Kanu), Party of National Unity (PNU) and Amani National Congress (ANC) — have resorted to consensus, apparently to avoid acrimonious falling-outs among aspirants’ supporters.

However, that route is a negation of a democratic process expected of political parties. First, the select aspirants always happen to be close advisers or relatives of the party leaders or even bankrollers of the party. The process has been fraught with breach of trust among aspirants. The aspirants mostly claim they were not consulted prior to the decision, which negates the purpose of consensus.

Aggrieved hopefuls

Secondly, the process does not involve the aspirants’ supporters, fuelling speculation that the non-selected aspirants may have been compromised to step aside. Thirdly, contrary to rules of natural justice, there is no avenue for redress for the aggrieved hopefuls—such as internal party dispute resolution mechanism, ORPP, Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) or the courts.

Fourth, consensus promotes sycophancy among party members. The closer one is to the party leadership, the higher the chance of being nominated. Hard work and merit don’t count. Fifth, there is a likelihood of the award of tickets having been arrived at before negotiations, lending credence to claims that the party’s leader is the sole decision-maker, hence a pathway to party dictatorship.

The sixth implication is that the highest financial contributor to the party is likely to win the ticket, their lack of popularity notwithstanding. This leads to monetisation of politics, where the highest bidder ultimately becomes the party’s flagbearer.

To nurture intra-party democracy, shun consensus as a method of identifying nominees to elective seats. Based on the pitfalls, party members should be bestowed with the ultimate authority, responsibility and mandate of electing the party’s flagbearers for all the elective seats being contested.