Conflicting decisions by the court bad for jurisprudence

The Court of Appeal being, for all purposes the last court for all nature of litigation, and since the Supreme Court deals with a very negligible percentage of our day-to-day litigation, should be consistent in its decisions to develop jurisprudence for itself and its subordinate courts.

With the Supreme Court yet to find its foothold in terms of relevance almost 10 years down the line and the Court of Appeal having many a times risen to the occasion by stamping its authority in the development of the law, the Appellate Court must maintain focus to avoid running into the problems bedeviling the top court, many of whose decisions have been controversial.

The Wajir gubernatorial election petition, in which it closed its eyes to a fundamental, constitutional requirement for the nomination of a governor, is a recent example.

The Court of Appeal, having been consistent and more or less built confidence as the apex court, it was quite surprising that, in a ruling of March 19 this year (Nairobi Civil Application 68 of 2020), it delivered a conflicting decision in an application for stay of execution pending appeal whose principle ingredients were set by the court.

The court dismissed the application on the ground that the applicant failed to prove irreparable harm if the appeal succeeded, yet the decretal amount was a colossal sum upwards of Sh700 million. Despite finding the intended appeal arguable, it concluded that the applicant would be well compensated by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) if the appeal succeeded.

Inconsistent decisions

This recent decision contradicts previous decisions by the same court (Civil Application 937 of 2002), delivered on May 31, 2002, in which it allowed a similar application by stating that where the money involved is very large, refusal to grant a stay of execution order would cause damage to an applicant and that a dispute involving a large amount of money constitutes special circumstances meriting the grant of a stay of execution order pending appeal.

This was also the court’s position in Civil Application 432 of 2001, whose ruling was delivered on March 23, 2002, and Civil Application 358 of 1999, whose ruling it delivered on April 7, 2002 and in which it ruled that if Co-operative Bank, the respondent, was kept out of the decretal sum, it would not be affected. The balance of convenience, showed the court, was in favour of granting the application.

It is not understandable how in Civil Application 68 of 2020 the court, in contrast, found no irreparable damage would be occasioned to the applicant as CBK would be capable of compensating him of any loss, while in Civil Application 358 of 1999 it ruled that if Co-op Bank was kept out of the decretal sum it would not be affected while the applicant would suffer great damage if compelled to pay the sum.

The court should set precedents by maintaining consistency in its decisions since conflicting decisions could not only create confusion and lack of direction for subordinate courts but would depict lack of focus – as is the case with the Supreme Court.