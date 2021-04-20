Conflicting decisions by the court bad for jurisprudence

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Kenya in Nairobi. Picture taken on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Nicholas Sumba

Advocate, High Court of Kenya

What you need to know:

  • The court should set precedents by maintaining consistency in its decisions.
  • Conflicting decisions could not only create confusion and lack of direction.

The Court of Appeal being, for all purposes the last court for all nature of litigation, and since the Supreme Court deals with a very negligible percentage of our day-to-day litigation, should be consistent in its decisions to develop jurisprudence for itself and its subordinate courts. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.