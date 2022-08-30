Conflict, climate change and Covid-19: Three Cs that are triumvirate of SGBV

Rape is being used in conflict as a military strategy and is feared most by women and girls. They are right to be afraid. It is vital to highlight just how shockingly common rape and other forms of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) have become in humanitarian settings.

Conflict related sexual violence is on the rise. In a UN Secretary-General’s report to the UN Security Council, 49 global parties were noted as being credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence in situations of armed conflict in 2021.

The testimony of this woman from Central Equatoria, South Sudan, is unfortunately all too familiar. Attacked by soldiers in her own home, she told how, “After one man bit me, another pointed the gun directly on my chest and said if I don’t accept them then he will kill me”. Her terrified children were nearby as this human right violation played out.

SGBV flourishes in armed conflict because fear, chaos and confusion provide perfect cover for the perpetrators. Conflicts exacerbate gender inequalities that disproportionally affect women and girls and worsen the levels of violence to which they are subjected. The breakdown of social norms, legal restraints, and common protections gives armed men the opportunity to prey on vulnerable women, children and adolescents.

Break up families

Conflicts and natural disasters break up families, displacing women, children and adolescents into refugee camps and other unsafe settings, where they are cut off from their communities, social structures and networks of support, as well as health and social services. They are extremely vulnerable to physical, sexual and psychological harm.

Violence against women and girls accounted for 97 per cent of conflict-related sexual violence cases reported in 2021. An assessment among migrants and refugees in the Colombia-Venezuela border ranked care management and prevention of SGBV as among the top 10 unmet needs in sexual and reproductive health. A review of 19 studies across 14 countries showed 21 per cent of displaced women experienced sexual violence.

Desperate circumstances

In desperate circumstances, women and girls may be forced to trade sex for food, money, and other resources to survive. Up to a third of girls living in a humanitarian setting say their first sexual encounter was forced.

Health emergencies, notably Covid-19, and natural disasters, including by extreme climate events, are also major factors. Before the pandemic, one in three women experienced physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner. In 2021, a rapid review by UN Women in four countries found that more than half of women surveyed or a woman they knew experienced physical violence and verbal abuse during the pandemic.

Covid-19 has also disrupted essential health services and diverted resources to the pandemic response. Long-standing barriers to reporting and accessing services—such as stigma, fear of retaliation and weak rule of law—are exacerbated by the pandemic. And movement restrictions due to it prevent survivors of SGBV from accessing essential services.

Climate change and natural disasters cause poverty, displacement, conflict and loss of access to education. They lead indirectly to increased child marriage, recognised in international law as SGBV. But child marriage is just one of many outrages. In 2018, the UN verified, in 20 countries, over 24,000 grave violations against children and adolescents—like recruitment of child soldiers, killing or maiming and sexual assault or abduction.

Targeted action

We urgently need targeted action and interventions to prevent and respond to SGBV, particularly in humanitarian and fragile settings in full respect of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Survivors require targeted sexual and reproductive health services, and social care and need to participate in relevant decision-making. Yet, these are often unavailable or inaccessible. They also claim justice and accountability for perpetrators. Yet, most of these crimes go unpunished.

There is a need for concerted multilateral efforts to accelerate action to tackle SGBV and to strengthen international collaboration for comprehensive sexual reproductive health and rights for all individuals. At the national level, countries need to establish enabling and protective frameworks, and focus resources, to protect the physical and mental health of refugees and others at risk of personal violence and displacement because of conflict.

Global plague

We are faced with a global plague of SGBV. It feeds off the lawless chaos of conflict, the unprecedented disruption of Covid-19, and the growing destruction by climate change.

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women has elaborated guidance on the gender-related dimensions of disaster risk reduction in the context of climate change and women in conflict prevention, conflict and post-conflict situations. We have the tools to end this plague, but it will require an integrated partnership approach.

Our actions must be guided by key human rights principles—equality and non-discrimination, participation and empowerment, accountability and access to justice. No input will work on its own, so every sector and stakeholder must contribute to stamp out SGBV in conflict and humanitarian settings.



