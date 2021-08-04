Computer-aided zombies?

Virtual learning denies students the non-curricular aspects of human development, only achievable through physical interaction. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Robinson Ngano

What you need to know:

  • Sharing a lecture hall, working in groups, playing together and living in hostels exposes students to practical experiences and real-life situations that cannot be replicated anywhere else.
  • We might end up with educated zombies who cannot communicate or manage people in a work situation.

As the world adjusted to the reality of Covid-19, virtual learning became the norm, especially in institutions of higher learning. My son’s enrollment in university coincided with the pandemic. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.