Community policing key to winning war on terror

Community policing is one of the most successful counter-terrorism measures as defeating terror calls for recognition that a secure and safe environment is the shared responsibility of citizens and security agencies.

This active and equal partnership helps to win the hearts and minds of the people and build community resilience against terrorism. It also ensures relevant preventing countering violent extremism solutions relevant to a locality are developed with and by the people. Such initiatives are key to the success of any strategy. Community engagement and community policing focus on building trust with local communities by engaging them as partners in developing solutions relevant to local issues.

Community policing recognises that it is impossible to solve public safety problems like radicalisation and recruitment alone and interactive partnerships with the community and other counter-terrorism champions cannot be underrated. Preventing and countering terrorism require concerted efforts. Strong police-community relations are a vital foundation for security agencies to identify individuals at risk of radicalisation and violent extremism. They can then work with community leaders to counter the influence of violent extremism.

Terrorism

Over the years, community policing has seen a reduction in crime rate as communities view the police as a legitimate authority and equal partner rather than external, imposing force, forming the backbone of this success. Whole community approach is necessary to prepare for acts of terrorism and targeted violence since the time to build and strengthen relationships is before a crisis, not after.

There is always a local dimension to terrorism. That community policing can thwart an attack cannot be gainsaid. For an attack to occur, terrorists need to recruit people, acquire different types of materials, weapons, move without detection, scout for hideouts and mode of communication and access vulnerable targets. But with visible and easily accessible police officers and facilities, and positive community engagement fostered through broad outreach and transparency, members can report suspicious activities and people for intervention.

Intelligence is often a by-product of effective community policing, where the public has developed trust and confidence in the police. Communities also act as an early warning system for security agencies. Community engagement and community policing are inseparable as the latter capitalises on community contributions. That has combated crime and built a climate of trust through dialogue and contribution by opinion leaders and members.

The security landscape in Kenya has shifted over time, with a significant reduction in the number of attacks. That is attributable to concerted efforts, both hard and soft power approaches. Security agencies and the community should exploit the available areas of collaboration, the silver bullet in preventing and countering violent extremism.