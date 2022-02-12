Coming poll will be a choice between new order and status quo

Philosophers say that one constant thing in life is change. But the change in itself should deliver outcomes that do not compromise public good.

Indian Yoga guru BKS Iyenga argues that we should not fear change. But we should embrace it because without it, nothing ever grows or blossoms, and no country would ever move forward to become what they're meant to be.

Former Vice-President Prof George Saitoti capped it all with his famous quote on nationalism. He said there comes a time when the interest of the country supersedes that of an individual. The thrust of Saitoti’s philosophy was that Kenya is bigger and important than any single individual.

On August 9, Kenya will go to the polls. Campaigns have hit fever pitch, with aspirants and parties putting the best feet forward. The battle of wits is in the offing. The duel will come and go but the bottom line is that change is within sight and in the best interest of Wanjiku.

Endemic challenges

Millions of Kenyans, including those who have for long been ambivalent on the possibility of a Kenya Kwanza victory, are now more optimistic as opinion shapers close ranks on why Deputy President and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader William Ruto is the best bet to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

From Kenya’s political history in retrospect, there can never be a better time to break away from the old order and try a new one in wake of endemic challenges, some bordering on the absurd. Corruption and political exclusion are synonymous with the old order. Unlike ODM leader Raila Odinga, Dr Ruto presents the new order. His bid comes with a practical promise of change.

Smear campaigns against him won’t suffice. If he is tainted as his detractors say, where is the evidence and why haven’t they provided it in a court of law?

If you crave inclusivity and equity so that every Kenyan will be included in the affairs of government and the country, electing Dr Ruto is the way to go. From where I sit and being a leader from a pastoralist community who knows the pain of marginalisation, the deputy president will deliver us from the shackles of political and economic entitlement by the privileged few.

Violence

The wave of violence every election cycle is costly. From 1992, there have been fights that led to bloodshed as a result of elections. Dr Ruto’s leadership is the antidote. After the bloody post-poll clashes of 2007, we saw him reach out to President Uhuru Kenyatta in a process that birthed the Jubilee dream and ended the perennial Kalenjin and Kikuyu conflicts.

In this multi-ethnic environment, Dr Ruto proves that indeed, any Kenyan, irrespective of their background can lead and without diversions from real the needs of Kenyans. In him, there is hope that even leaders from minority groups can occupy higher echelons of power. “State projects” have no place in modern democracies and should be rejected.

His scorecard when he was Agriculture and Higher Education minister is unmatched, and Kenyans will recall reforms he instituted.

This is the same zeal which he will revolutionise the economy through the bottom-up model. The lower income groups have a stake in the economy. A country is not just about the haves. The have-nots also have a stake in it.

Levelling the political and economic playing field has never been more essential. A Ruto leadership will be a representation of hope, peace, inclusivity, economic prosperity and higher chance of a stronger nationhood. In him lies the hopes of millions of Kenyans who’ve the dreams of a new order. It can be done.