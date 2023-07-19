Combat waste pollution

Research by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows 67 per cent of pollution results from improper disposal of waste. This results in adverse impacts on the environment as most living and non-living organisms dwell in such areas, hence the need for immediate pollution control.

Heaps of garbage are common in slums since such areas are designated for waste disposal. However, people have misused the dumpsites. Non-biodegradable waste should at least be recycled into other products for future usage. Burning of the waste is an option but it’s an environment hazard as it leads to emission of harmful gases into the atmosphere.

The government should come up with policies that ensure waste products are properly disposed of. That may include engaging the youth in activities such as collection of litter in the towns, cleaning polluted water bodies and educating the public about the importance of a clean environment, especially through seminars and workshops or social media.

Such waste should be turned into compost for use in farming as it is a great source of manure.

Protection of the environment is also part of hygiene as it prevents us from contracting different harmful diseases. Water bodies shouldn’t be used for waste disposal as some homesteads use the water for domestic use. Aquatic animals are also disadvantaged as the chemicals deprive them of oxygen.

Waste must be properly managed to improve the ecosystems. Nema should be at the forefront of implementing environment-friendly policies. Huge fines should be imposed on those going afoul of the regulations. Public participation will make implementation easier as people interact with such waste on a daily basis at home or the workplace.

Factories and other premises should not direct their effluent into water bodies. Use of non-smoke emitting public transportation, such as electric vehicles, should be encouraged for the environment.