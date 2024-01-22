Combat transnational crime

Organised crime presents a huge global challenge, which encompasses illicit activities such as human and drug trafficking, organ harvesting, and terrorism. Recent press reports highlight Kenya’s role as a hub and transit point for such activities in the region.

The media often reports about foreigners arrested in Kenya on transit to other countries with drugs at points of entry. The recent tragic incidents involving the killing of young girls could be linked to organised crime.

The dismemberment of a young lady in Roysambu raises concerns about the possibility of an organ harvesting syndicate.

Combating such vices requires robust intelligence networks, strong legal frameworks, stringent law enforcement, active surveillance, crime mapping, criminal profiling, and public awareness campaigns.

The exploitation of disabled beggars adds another layer of vulnerability to an already marginalised group. Criminal networks often target disabled individuals, forcing them into begging and hawking. Addressing this exploitation demands a multi-faceted approach, including social welfare programmes, law enforcement, tough immigration policies, and cross-border collaboration.

Collaboration with other international security agencies becomes imperative due to the transnational nature of organised crime. These can be achieved by sharing intelligence, coordinating efforts to track and apprehend criminals across borders, and extraditing individuals involved in criminal activities.

Awareness programmes targeting vulnerable persons, particularly those at risk, can provide essential information and resources for informed decision-making. Collaboration with NGOs, the United Nations, and community leaders can amplify the impact of closing policy gaps and measures.

Diplomatic engagement plays a crucial role in fostering collaboration, with bilateral and multilateral agreements facilitating information exchange, joint law enforcement efforts, and the development of regional strategies to combat organised crime effectively.

Saford Bishop, an American lawyer and politician serving as the U]S representative for Georgia’s 2nd congressional district, in 1993, once opined that “ Do not compromise on national security for purely budgetary reasons”. The world is dangerous, and we must always be prepared for anything that might threaten our national interests and security.



