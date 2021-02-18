Combat ‘hidden hunger’

Shared food

Children share food. Malnutrition is often cited as a result of both food shortages and the absence of diet diversity.

Photo credit: Albert Gonzalez Farran | AFP

By  Esta Kamau

Regional deputy director for East and Southern Africa

TechnoServe

What you need to know:

  • In Kenya, almost a third (27.2 per cent) of women of reproductive age have anaemia.
Malnutrition, or “hidden hunger”, is disproportionately prominent in the developing world, among populations with limited resources. And it has some of the gravest repercussions for women and children.

