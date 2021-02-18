Combat ‘hidden hunger’

Malnutrition, or “hidden hunger”, is disproportionately prominent in the developing world, among populations with limited resources. And it has some of the gravest repercussions for women and children.

In Kenya, almost a third (27.2 per cent) of women of reproductive age have anaemia. The national prevalence of under-five stunting is 26.2 per cent; the developing country average is 25 per cent.

Malnutrition is often cited as a result of both food shortages and the absence of diet diversity. There are those who can access and afford micronutrient-rich foods regularly — like meat, eggs and dairy products.

But most Kenyans have historically relied on cereal-heavy diets. Without sufficient micronutrients in food vehicles such as maize- and wheat flour, there is a grave risk of increased malnutrition.

The process of adding these essential nutrients to staple foods is known in our industry as food fortification and is achieved by using premix during the milling of maize and wheat, among other products.

Malnutrition

It has been widely observed by economists that malnutrition affects productivity and human capital development and puts a heavy financial burden on an already squeezed public health system. According to the World Bank, malnutrition is one of the most serious but least-addressed development challenges.

The “Global Nutrition Report” shows the effects of poor nutrition accounts for approximately 11 per cent of GDP loss in Africa but the comprehensive economic impact is likely to be far-reaching.

It is thus imperative to ensure that all millers sell adequately fortified products to standards legally mandated by the Kenyan Bureau of Standards (Kebs). A routine Kebs surveillance in May 2020, for instance, revealed that compliance levels were at 50 per cent, as cited in a December 20 media article.

A TechnoServe baseline study were broadly in line with those of Kebs. Additionally, we identified certain non-compliant premix suppliers, which calls for more intense scrutiny and regulation.