Collaboration key to harnessing the full potential of 5G technology

Kenya is a trailblazer in the digital technology revolution in Africa. The country is ready to accelerate the pace of high-speed mobile telecommunications by rolling out 5G technology whose outsize benefits would transform government services, business operations and citizen engagement at a consumer level.

But this technology is not without challenges. Therefore, to harness its benefits, the industry must be organised to first address challenges. The place to start is to collaborate.

One of the major issues to be addressed is the need to upgrade the capability of local software developers. The majority of the developers are grounded in 4G technology.

Let me start by outlining the benefits.

The 5G technology provides a new platform with the scalability and adaptability to cost-effectively support the new wireless applications, services, and deployment models. Its broad range of possibilities will drive exponential growth of mobile data traffic complemented by a greater number of more capable smartphones, larger file downloads and streaming. As the government digitises services, and more business services are rolled out on digital platforms, so will the demand for video content.

In addition, 5G is driven by heterogeneous services with different requirements – from low energy sensors, wearables, and new form factors, to new mission-critical applications with high reliability and low latency such as for smart city and critical infrastructure, medical and emergency response, sensing and remote control, to high data transmissions across wide bandwidths.

The 5G technology provides higher bandwidth and lower latency connectivity than current-generation 4G technology to enable bandwidth in excess of hundreds of megabits per second (Mb/s) with a latency of less than 1 millisecond (ms), as well as provide connectivity to billions of devices.

But there are also challenges. In an industry that is estimated to be worth Sh16 billion this year and could rise to Sh20 billion by 2025. One challenge is that many companies release software in trial (or so-called Beta) version which may not be fully functional.

With nearly 60,000 professional software developers and churning an estimated 2,000 annually, Kenya is gaining traction in an environment with a high demand for this calibre of experts. Key players should have candid conversations on how to collaborate.