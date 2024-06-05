Collaboration and innovation key to housing

In Kenya, owning a home is seen as a lifetime achievement, a symbol of stability and success. Yet the country grapples with a persistent housing crisis. With a deficit of over two million units, the sector would have to supply at least 250,000 houses annually for some four years to bridge the gap.

While traditional home ownership models have long been the cornerstone of the housing dream, a more nuanced approach is needed.

The deficit is dire in major urban centres and is attributed to urbanisation and a growing population. Conventional home ownership often requires substantial upfront capital or lengthy mortgage or financing processes, locking out the majority low- and middle-income earners. The traditional rigid climb to full home ownership is no longer the only option. Rethinking the “home ownership ladder” requires looking beyond a single path.

Smaller loans

Emerging approaches to address housing affordability challenges include innovative rent-to-own schemes, where tenants build equity gradually to eventually own a home. Micro-mortgages provide smaller loans designed for those with limited income. Phased construction allows the building of a home in stages. Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) offers concessional, fixed long-term mortgages, further reducing the financial burden.

Combined, these approaches can create a more accessible housing market for Kenyans with diverse financial realities. Most Kenyans invest in land for speculation rather than developing it, creating ‘dead capital’. These investments tie up capital in undeveloped land, which remains unused for long periods, contributing little to addressing the immediate housing needs of the population. Developing these lands into habitable spaces can significantly alleviate the housing shortage.

Prefabricated construction

Innovative construction technologies, such as aluminium formwork or prefabricated construction, can make home ownership more attainable by reducing construction costs and time. By using new building technologies, developers can put up a house quicker with greatly improved quality and at lower cost. These technologies, which are environmentally friendly with reduced material wastage, not only ensure durability and quality but also make large-scale projects feasible, providing a practical solution to the housing deficit.

The government has a critical role in facilitating these new models—including streamlining regulations, enhancing tax incentives to developers driving the affordable housing agenda and developing infrastructure in underserved areas.

Besides, collaboration between financial institutions, developers and other relevant industry players can create innovative financing solutions and unlock the potential of these alternative models.

Redefining home ownership is not just about bricks and mortar but creating inclusive and sustainable communities. Fostering collaboration and embracing innovative solutions can bridge the housing gap and ensure access to decent and affordable homes for all.