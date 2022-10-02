Cold murder cases fuelling insecurity

Since Independence in 1963, there have been several suspected assassinations of mainly political leaders and prominent business people.

Shockingly, most of the assassins have never been identified and, hence, arraigned for their crime.

Surprisingly, very few of the many investigations launched whenever such cases occur have borne fruit.

In the latest such horrifying case, on September 26, Paul Gicheru, a lawyer who was awaiting the verdict of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in a few weeks over charges of witness tampering in the 2007/2008 post-election violence crimes against humanity cases, was found dead in his bedroom. The cause of death is unknown.

On July 5, 1969, Tom Mboya, who was a unionist and educator, was assassinated in Nairobi. Efforts to establish his killer were in vain.

On February 13, 1990, the charred remains of then-Minister for Foreign Affairs Robert Ouko were discovered at Got Alila hill.

His death caused nationwide tension and elicited speculation with top government officials suspected to have been involved.

An enquiry set up to investigate the highly likely murder was unfruitful.

Six years down the line, on May 6 2016, prominent businessman Jacob Juma was found dead in a pool of blood in his car on Ngong Road, Nairobi, in a suspected assassination as the anti-corruption crusader had stepped on many toes.

The following year, towards the August general election, the acting ICT director at the electoral commission, Chris Msando, was found dead with his hand cut off.

And during this year’s general election, in August, the body of Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka was found in Kajiado after he went missing.

There is a need for national cohesion and peace.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which is charged with the investigation of murders, must resolve the cold cases.

Then, the citizens will rest easy as the prevailing trend is likely to bring more insecurity to the country.