Coin the law to regulate crypto in digital trade

Cryptocurrencies have been a source of consternation for big institutional investors and government regulators. They worry that cryptocurrencies could interfere with central banks’ policies and invite money laundering, ransomware and scams. But crypto is here to stay. Evidence is El- Salvador accepting it as legal tender and Tanzania considering a working framework.

In the US, crypto is regulated by the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). It enacted a law in March 2018 that provides broad rules applicable to virtual assets known as cryptocurrencies. Crypto is not legal tender in Kenya but it qualifies as security.

Let’s explore the Howey Case as a test for crypto in Kenya. In 1946, the SEC vs Howey at the Supreme Court concerned whether a leaseback agreement was legally an investment contract (one of the types of investments that is listed as a “security”). Two defendants offered real estate contracts for land with citrus groves.

They offered buyers the option of leasing any purchased land back to the defendants, who would then tend to the land, harvest and market the citrus. As most of the buyers were not farmers, they were happy to lease the land back to the defendants.

The SEC sued the defendants over these transactions, claiming that they broke the law by not filing a securities registration statement. The Supreme Court, in finding that the leaseback agreement is a form of security, developed a landmark test for determining whether certain transactions are investment contracts (and thus subject to securities registration requirements).

Regulating crypto

Under the Howey Test, a transaction is an investment contract if: Firstly, it is an investment of money. Secondly, there is an expectation of profits. Thirdly, it’s in a common enterprise and fourth, any profit comes from the efforts of a promoter or third party.

Here’s a landmark case in Kenya that borrowed from the Howey Test. In Wiseman Talent Ventures vs Capital Markets Authority (2019), the court heard that although it is not binding, the interpretation thereof is applicable to the present circumstances that deems crypto as security.

Even if the parties considered the Kenicoin a type of currency, the court noted that even the Central Bank of Kenya had earlier issued a circular, saying: Transactions in virtual currencies such as Bitcoin are largely untraceable and anonymous making them susceptible to abuse by criminals in money laundering and financing of terrorism. Virtual currencies are traded in unregulated exchange platforms.

Consumers may therefore lose their money without having any legal redress in the event these exchanges collapse or close business. There is no underlying or backing of assets and the value of virtual currencies is speculative in nature.

This may result in high volatility in value of virtual currencies, thus exposing users to potential losses. Fiat money is tried and tested. Banks have collapsed in the recent past with bankers losing billions. Hard choices remain about how policymakers can support the legitimate aspects of crypto and financial technology markets while reining in their excesses and abuses. Decisions on regulating crypto should be made on the merits, not assumptions about market reactions.