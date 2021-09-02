Coin the law to regulate crypto in digital trade

Bitcoin

The king of cryptocurrency is Bitcoin. But there are many others cryptos.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Timothy Samson Ayuo

Legal researcher and tutor

What you need to know:

  • Crypto is here to stay. Evidence is El- Salvador accepting it as legal tender and Tanzania considering a working framework. 
  • Decisions on regulating crypto should be made on the merits, not assumptions about market reactions. 

Cryptocurrencies have been a source of consternation for big institutional investors and government regulators. They worry that cryptocurrencies could interfere with central banks’ policies and invite money laundering, ransomware and scams. But crypto is here to stay. Evidence is El- Salvador accepting it as legal tender and Tanzania considering a working framework. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.