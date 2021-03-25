Closure of refugee camps is in Kenya’s national security interests

Dadaab

Tents fill the outskirts of Dagahaley refugee camp at the Dadaab complex.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Adhere Cavince

The order by Kenya to shut down Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps on national security grounds is likely to leave over 500,000 Somalis homeless.

