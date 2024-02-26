Closing pubs at stages good

The correlation between alcohol consumption and road crashes is well-established with countless lives lost and families shattered due to the devastating consequences of drink-driving.

One of the key contributing factors is drinking joints situated near bus stations. They create an environment conducive to alcohol consumption before embarking on journeys.

This proximity facilitates easy access to alcohol for commuters, increasing the likelihood of individuals indulging in excessive drinking before driving. As a result, impaired judgement, slowed reaction times and diminished coordination pose significant risks not only to the intoxicated drivers but also innocent passengers, pedestrians and other road users.

At a meeting attended by officials of Matatu Owners Association (MOA) and National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) recently, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja expressed his concerns over increased road crashes linked to drink-driving.

Relocating such drinking joints is not an arbitrary measure but strategic intervention aimed at disrupting the chain of events that often culminate in tragic road crashes. Their closure sends a clear message about the societal values and priorities of drivers. It underscores a commitment to prioritising the safety and well-being of citizens and promoting responsible behaviour and respect for traffic laws.

It is high time to create safer environments for commuters, deter drink-driving and ultimately make our roads safer for everyone. It’s time to take decisive action and prioritise protection of human life on our highways and streets.