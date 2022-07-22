Closer interaction between banks and mobile money providers a win-win for all

The pioneering mobile money service, M-Pesa, put Kenya and the East African region on the world map as a reference point for a transformative innovation that enabled millions of people to access formal financial services in a very short period.

The nexus between telecommunication providers and commercial banks have since enabled the exponential increase in the range and volume of financial services offered on the mobile phone over the past two decades.

It is, however, unfortunate that despite the strong embrace of mobile money in East Africa, the cost of cross-border cash transfer remains higher than the global average.

My considered view is that deliberate policy interventions at the national and the East African Community (EAC) levels can help change this situation by promoting closer integration between banks and mobile money providers.

The recently released MobileRemit Africa Report found that the African remittance market remains the most expensive, with an average cost-to-and-within Africa of 7.83 per cent of the amount sent against the global average of 6 per cent.

The average cost of sending US$200 to Kenya has almost halved in the past 10 years from 13 per cent in 2011 to eight per cent at the start of 2021 but still remains above the international average.

An estimated US$45 billion was sent home in 2021 by African migrants from around the world, making diaspora remittances an important source of cash inflow for many African households and the national economy.

Remittances to Rwanda are estimated to have hit $246 million last year, as per World Bank data.

Diaspora remittances

The important role that diaspora remittances play in transforming households, as well as recipient economies, is now broadly recognised by both policymakers and the international community.

Yet another report released last year by the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development for the World Bank ranked the Tanzania-Kenya and Tanzania-Uganda transactions among the five most expensive corridors in Africa.

The other three are Angola-Namibia, South Africa-Angola and South Africa-Botswana. The report found the remittance costs from Tanzania to Kenya were at 17 per cent, while Tanzania-Uganda cash transfers cost 21 per cent.

The Tanzania-Uganda remittance cost was just over 21 per cent.

The lowest-cost remittance corridors, as per the World Bank, averaged three per cent for transfers primarily to the Philippines, while the highest-cost corridors, including Tanzania-Kenya and Tanzania-Uganda, averaged 13 per cent.

This data alone shows that policymakers at both the EAC and individual countries could draft policies to lower the cost of cash transfers to the global average or less.

It is not proper that the region with the highest usage of mobile money pays the highest transaction fees.

Systems interconnectivity

The World Bank report recommends that support infrastructure to maintain healthy global flows “should include efforts to lower remittance fees”.

My hypothesis is that the solution lies in championing payment systems interconnectivity.

The current debate on interoperability between mobile money network operators should be extended to bank-telco payment systems, to fully integrate the payments ecosystem.

The importance of mobile money in the economy can no longer be gainsaid.

In Kenya, for example, more than half of the GDP is transacted through M-Pesa, while in Rwanda the value of transfers through mobile payments increased by 37 per cent to $5 million as per the Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Statement March 2022.

While the mobile money system was a big innovation that helped to bring many excluded people to the formal financial services platforms, it would appear that only closer integration with the banks’ digital payment systems could help to lower transaction costs.

Mobile money service providers rely on banks for custodial services, hence incurring a service charge.

If the two systems (bank and telco) could be integrated, then the competitive aspect could be eliminated, by extension lowering the overall cost of offering the service.

Kenyan financial sector regulators have, for example, managed to integrate payment systems by different mobile money service providers Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom, thereby offering customers more convenient and cheaper services.

In Rwanda, telecommunication companies have also managed to integrate their systems. MTN Customers can now transfer money to Airtel wallets, and vice versa.

Transactional costs

This integration can be extended to the banking sector so that banks and telcos cease to operate separate, expensive-to-run systems that only serve to increase transaction costs.

This integration can then be extended in the region, to make the East African Payments System (EAPS) a single platform for funds transfers in the common market area.

Lawmakers, Treasury and Central Bank officials ought to work collaboratively in developing this legal framework.

Mobile payments have evolved from a basic SIM card-based money transfer platform into a fully-fledged financial service, offering loans and savings in conjunction with banks, plus merchant payments services.

The global requirements of financial transparency, however, mean that mobile providers still have to rely on the banking infrastructure backbone to effect cross-border transactions, especially from the more stringent Western economies, even though some jurisdictions like Kenya have managed to send and terminate international remittances into mobile wallets.

MTN and Airtel Rwanda also offer cross-border transactions to Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania and DRC.

It is clear, from the foregoing, that closer collaboration could help to lower barriers of cost, security and convenience of using mobile money, which hinders its full transformational potential.