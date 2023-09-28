Climate-smart school feeding initiative needs to be expanded

The Met has warned of a 99 per cent likelihood of heavy rainfall in Kenya during El Nino in October to December. The Igad Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) October-December 2023 forecast for the Greater Horn of Africa region is similar. El Nino typically occurs every 3-5 years in East Africa.

Increasing weather and climate extreme events have exposed millions of people to acute food insecurity and reduced water security with the largest adverse impacts observed in Africa, Asia and Central and South America.

This is an important moment to appreciate the dominant role of human activities on climate change and explore actions at the local level to mitigate the impact of El Nino.

The “Think globally, act locally” slogan is integral to climate action. It embodies the idea that, instead of waiting for grand breakthroughs to “fix the world”, implementing environmentally conscious solutions into everyday decisions and actions.

Among these is the National Council for Nomadic Education in Kenya (Naconek). Established under the Basic Education Act, 2013, and subsequently launched in May 2015, it is mandated by law to help end several decades of educational marginalisation of the counties of northeastern and coastal regions of Kenya—including Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Isiolo and Marsabit.

Another is the Kenya National School Meals Programme, run with the assistance of the World Food Programme and The Rockefeller Foundation. Started in 1980, it targets all public primary schools in the arid counties, selected schools in semi-arid areas, special needs schools, urban informal settlements and refugee camp-based schools.

Consumers of wood fuel

Its key objectives are broadly categorised into education and agriculture. The educational objectives include increased school enrollment, stabilisation of the pupil attendance and concentration, improved gender parity, improved school transition rates, and better health and nutritional status of children of school-going age.

Schools are significant consumers of wood fuel and contribute to deforestation. The school meals programme has garnered an impressive rooster of achievements, including 2.3 million learners reached and impacted through in-kind assistance, direct cash transfer, centralised kitchens and a robust community-led approach to all its initiatives.

Under the Climate-Smart School Meals Initiative, the programme introduced steam cooking technology powered by briquettes as a replacement for wood fuel, helping to reduce human impact on forests and contributing to emission reduction.

It not only promotes environmental sustainability but also offers practical benefits in terms of efficiency, cost savings and space utilisation. It is a commendable step towards reducing the environmental impact of educational institutions and aligning them with emission reduction goals.