Climate literacy financing vital to greening agenda

Climate change is now widely discussed. It comes with many issues and cuts across the society. The question is whether the society really understands climate change—and how to mitigate and adapt to it.

Education is key component of addressing climate change. To be meaningful and action-oriented, we must be intentional and committed to invest in and redirect resources to climate literacy. With teachers, youth and children as catalysts of actions towards a healthy planet, we need to give communities knowledge and skills, enhance values and shape attitudes.

Among the five key pillars of Kenya’s Second Medium-Term Plan is around climate business to maintain macroeconomic stability, as mentioned in the Budget Statement for Financial Year 2022-2023. The statement says the government is also focusing on “building resilience against climate change”.

Support local communities

Thus, the government has allocated Sh6.1 billion to implement the “Financing Locally-Led Climate Action Program (FLLoCA)”, a 10-year undertaking aimed at mobilising climate finances to support local communities build their resilience and adapt to the impacts of climate change in all the 47 counties.

The government says it has finalised the Long-Term Low Emission Strategy to guide a low-carbon climate-resilient development path and will develop a Climate Finance Mobilization Strategy. National Climate Finance Policy 2018 recommends that research institutions and universities play a key role in research, education and capacity building.

But there is not much to show how all these financing strategies, mechanisms and options will cover one of the most fundamental aspects of mitigating and adapting to climate change: Education. Bilateral and development partners and the private sector ought to draw more attention to this matter.

The more climate change education financing is side-lined, the more it will be unrealistic to meaningfully engage teachers, youth and children. At the resumed UNEA 5.2, Youth Environmental Assembly (YEA) through Children and Youth Major Group and Children reiterated the importance of environmental education. Such sentiments also emerged at Stockholm +50 Youth Policy Consultations.

We applaud the government for the National Climate Change Learning Strategy 2021-2031 that shows its implementation will need more than Sh1.3 billion over 10 years. Whether through the National Climate Change Fund, semi-autonomous government agencies, FLLoCA, County Climate Change Funds (CCCFs) or development partners, there still is a huge gap in climate education funding.

Perhaps the best chance is in the Fourth Medium-Term Plan (MTP 4) 2023-2027, National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP III) 2023-2027 and Nationally Determined Contribution review in 2025.

Adequate climate change education financing will help Kenya to achieve its ambitious climate agenda.



