Climate crisis like being in house that’s on fire; let us douse flames

Kenya is going through a serious but slow environment ‘cancer’. Our motherland is dying. The pangs of climate change have pierced deep, especially in the arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs).

Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve in the worst drought in five years. Leaders in the ASALs claim that half of the animals have died as a result of the drought.

Drought begins with very low or no precipitation. A large portion of Kenya is bare and degraded, with 89 per cent per cent categorised as ASALs. A 2015 Green Africa Foundation study stating that, despite relentless campaigns on environmental conservation, 5.6 million trees are destroyed daily in Kenya in commercial logging and for firewood, especially in the rural areas; 64.6 per cent of Kenyans depended on firewood for fuel.

Deforestation results in food insecurity and importing food as 10 million people are constantly affected by famine and diseases. The main causes are harvesting firewood for cooking, grazing of livestock, expansion of land for cultivation and cutting wood for timber. A 2012 Kenya Forest Service and Unep study says deforestation deprived the economy of Sh6.6 billion yearly, far outstripping the Sh1.3 billion revenue from logging.

Africa requires an environmental ‘Marshall Plan’. The European Marshall Plan was a response to an emergency of a devastated Europe after the Second World War of 1939-1945. The aim was to rebuild destroyed industries and infrastructure. It was efficiently executed in 1948-1951. Such an initiative is urgently needed for the environment.

Hence, GBFA has developed the square metre restoration model, the basis of the intervention. The vision must yield benefits such as food security, health, energy, wood products, economic benefits and sustainable quality of life.

Serious global problem

Trees make forests. Forest ecosystems are the life support systems of the earth. Forest degradation or loss of trees is a serious global problem, particularly in developing countries. Up to six billion hectares of forest landscapes are degraded yearly, equivalent to 40 per cent of the earth’s land area.

In the tropics, 4.7 million hectares of tropical forest are cleared every year. Forests are the covering of the earth, just like the skin covers the human body. Losing a third of the skin would lead to death; what the earth faces is akin to that.

This loss of forest cover has impacted negatively on the productivity of ecosystems and diminished the flow of goods and services for human well-being. Ecosystems provide goods such as water, food/feed, fuel/energy, medicines/cosmetics, fibre, timber and other forest products.

And they provide us with services like air purification, water supply, waste/nutrient recycling, soil formation, pollination and climate regulation. These ecosystem goods and services are the basis of life on earth and, indeed, human survival.

The GBFA initiative is anchored on tree growing, especially in ASALs — 55 per cent (1.67 billion Ha) of Africa and 89 per cent (41.2 million Ha) of Kenya. As part of the global forest landscape restoration effort, the continent has pledged to restore and reforest 100 million Ha and Kenya 5.1 million Ha by 2030. There will be trees for birthdays; GBFA alumni ; women; celebrating the four mothers; men; and corporates—which support all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and particularly SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The activities will be taking place simultaneously and in a non-linear model to save time and create impact in the shortest time possible. To achieve the massive, ambitious undertaking, GBFA has created a fundraising model, which is an investment model with promising returns: The One Square Metre (1 Sq. M) restoration investment model.

GBFA will sell tokens online at $3 (Sh300), which will buy a seedling, have it planted and nurtured for three years to continue growing. For Kenya ASALs alone, 10-20 million youth will be employed to grow the trees. Investment of $1 will give a return of $12 within 25 years—a 1,200 per cent return. That is not bad at all for the welfare of mankind.